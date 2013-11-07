"Hash Marks" Harris: QBs To Have Big Games

The Best of Week 9:

Nick Foles, QB– Foles threw for 7 touchdowns, 7. He tied the NFL record by going 22-of-28 for a career-high 406 yards against a decent Raiders' pass defense.

Andre Johnson, WR –He was one of my picks last week and he went nuts: nine receptions, 229 yards and three scores. Johnson loves facing the Colts.

Tom Brady, QB –Everyone said Brady wasn't having a normal "Brady" season. And then he threw for 432 and four scores last Sunday against Pittsburgh's second-ranked pass defense.

T.Y. Hilton, WR –He had a few down weeks but had a tremendous game against a good Texans' defense, recording seven receptions for 121 yards and three touchdowns.

Ben Roethlisberger, QB –Despite the few turnovers, Ben recorded his second 400-yard game already this season and threw for four touchdowns in his best game of the season.

Suggested Week 10 Starters:

Quarterbacks

Peyton Manning (at San Diego) –The Chargers are 27th in pass defense, and it's Peyton Manning.

Drew Brees (vs. Dallas) –The Saints are at home, coming off of a loss. Dallas' pass defense is 31st in the NFL and they've given up 400 passing yards three times this season.

Andy Dalton (at Baltimore) –He's put up big numbers all year. The Ravens allowed almost 300 passing yards from QB Jason Campbell last week.

Running Backs

Chris Johnson (at Jacksonville) –Jacksonville hasn't allowed fewer than 100 rushing yards all season. Johnson averages nearly 85 rushing yards per game in his career vs. the Jaguars.

Fred Jackson or C.J. Spiller (at Pittsburgh) –The Steelers are 31st in run defense. I know. It just doesn't sound right. Regardless who plays quarterback for Buffalo these two guys are the keys to victory.

Matt Forte (vs. Detroit) –Forte does it all. He's going to get his touches. It's a big game in the NFC North and Forte has five career 100-yard games vs. Detroit in 11 career regular-season meetings.

Wide Receivers

Keenan Allen (vs. Denver) –He might be a rookie but this kid can play. Three 100-yard games in his last four contests. The Broncos rank 30th in pass defense.

A.J. Green (at Baltimore) –I like Andy Dalton this week and he's always going to look for Green. A.J. has four straight 100-yard games as well.

Andre Johnson (at Arizona) –Arizona has the 24th ranked pass defense in the league, and Case Keenum is going to go to Johnson every chance he can get.

Tight Ends

Jimmie Graham (vs. Dallas) –See Drew Brees above. Graham has five 100-yard games and four multi-touchdown games already this season.

Antonio Gates (vs. Denver) – Gates and QB Philip Rivers haven't connected on a touchdown since Week 4, but I think there will be plenty of chances vs. Denver.

Heath Miller (vs. Buffalo) –Heath needs just 52 yards for 5,000 career. Not only does he get that this week, I think he also gets a touchdown.

Defense/Special Teams

New Orleans Saints (vs. Dallas) –Defensive Coordinator Rob Ryan's group is fourth in pass defense and ninth in total defense, and they are playing in the Superdome.

Miami Dolphins (at Tampa Bay) –They put up big numbers against a good Bengals' team. Tampa Bay hasn't scored more than 24 points in a single game all season.

Seattle Seahawks (at Atlanta) –I know it's a long trip to Atlanta, but the Seahawks have forced the second-most turnovers in the league (21). Atlanta has turned it over 15 times.

Kicker

Matt Prater (at San Diego) –Has five double-digit point totals this season.

Adam Vinatieri (vs. St. Louis) –He has made at least two field goals in seven straight games.

Mason Crosby (vs. Philadelphia) –Has 15 made field goals his last five games.

Waiver Wire Week 9:

Christian Ponder (vs. Washington) –If you need a quarterback, he's probably your best option. Washington is 28th in pass defense.

Rashad Jennings (at N.Y. Giants) –Last week he took over for injured RB Darren McFadden and rushed 100 yards and a score.

Scott Chandler (at Pittsburgh) –He's had four games of at least 45 receiving yards. Last week the Steelers had trouble containing TE Rob Gronkowski.

Houston Texans' Defense (at Arizona) –Houston is second in total defense and second in pass defense, and they are facing the Cardinals who are 29th in total offense in the league.