"Hash Marks" Harris: Down To The Wire

With only three weeks remaining in the fantasy football season, your plays are crucial to whether or not you'll advance to the championship game in your postseason. This week could be your make or break moment as you try to capture the title and bragging rights.

The Best of Week 14:

Josh McKown, QB –If you go by the "next man up" approach then Josh McKown has been just that all season. McKown has been great filling in for injured QB Jay Cutler. He added to that last Monday night with a career game versus Dallas: 348 yards, four touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. The Bears are now tied for the NFC North lead.

Andrew Luck, QB –Losing 42-28 at Cincinnati is never good, but Luck had his best fantasy outing of the season. He threw for 326 yards and four scores, while adding 30 rushing yards. Even with the loss, Indianapolis clinched the AFC South. Is it just me or are the Colts the hardest team to figure out this year?

Peyton Manning, QB –He's near the top of this list pretty much every week. Manning threw for nearly 400 yards and four scores as the Broncos crushed the visiting Tennessee Titans. Manning has thrown multiple touchdown passes in all but one game this season, and has 200 passing yards in all but one game this year.

Drew Brees, QB –Just what the doctor ordered, playing in the Superdome after a loss. Brees torched a very good Panthers' defense, throwing for 300 yards and four scores. He has now thrown for 300 yards in all seven home games this season. In fact, Brees hasn't thrown for less than 200 yards at home since the 2010 season finale.

Jason Campbell, QB –Campbell returned to the starting lineup and almost led his team to one of the biggest upsets of the season. He threw for a career-high 391 yards and three scores. There's no doubt he gives the Browns the best chance of winning when he's under center.

Week 15 Likes:

Quarterbacks

Peyton Manning (vs. San Diego) or Drew Brees (at St. Louis) – Must start them.

Tom Brady (at Miami) –Brady has thrown for 340 yards in three straight games and has multiple touchdown passes in all three. This is a huge game for Miami but he hasn't lost to Miami since 2009.

Ben Roethlisberger (vs. Cincinnati) –Ben is on pace to break his own team record for most passing yards in a single season. He's thrown for 200 yards and multiple touchdowns in each of his last four games.

Nick Foles (at Minnesota) –Foles and the Eagles' offense have been rolling, even in the snow last Sunday. Foles did throw his first interception of the season last week but he's facing the 30th ranked pass defense in the league.

Running Back

LeSean McCoy (at Minnesota) –Minnesota's defense is not good to say the least. Last week, McCoy racked up more than 200 rushing yards in a blizzard. I can only imagine what he will do in a dome this Sunday.

Matt Forte (at Cleveland) –I've said it for weeks now but all this guy does is gain yards. If he doesn't have rushing yards then he gets them catching the ball and vice versa. Cleveland's defense is good, but Forte is a must start every week.

Alfred Morris (at Atlanta) –The Redskins are in complete disarray but Morris has put together a solid season. He's had some bumps in the road the last three games, but he's facing the 30th ranked rush defense in the NFL.

Wide Receivers

Josh Gordon (vs. Chicago) –The Bears have a good pass defense but this guy has been unstoppable the past four games. He's setting all kinds of NFL records. His most recent was the most yards in a four-game span in league history (774).

Andre Johnson (at Indianapolis) –Johnson has two straight 100-yard games. Honestly, I don't know what Colts team is going to show up. Regardless, the savvy veteran has four 100-yard games in his last five meetings versus Indianapolis.

Alshon Jeffery or Brandon Marshall (at Cleveland) –Jeffery and Marshall are having two great seasons. Cleveland's got a good pass defense but both of these guys are going to get their touches. They've combined for 478 receiving yards in the last two games.

Tight Ends

Vernon Davis (at Tampa Bay) –Davis has scored in four straight games and five out of the last six. In his last meeting with Tampa Bay, two of his three receptions went for scores.

Jermaine Gresham (at Pittsburgh) –The Steelers have struggled to cover opposing tight ends this season, particularly ones with a skill set like Gresham. He also has scored twice in the last three games.

Charles Clay (vs. New England) –Suddenly, Mr. Clay is getting attention, even though he's had a solid season. With WR Mike Wallace likely to draw in the defense, Clay should get some good looks this week.

Defense/Special Teams

Carolina Panthers (vs. N.Y. Jets) –They are coming off their worst game of the season and are facing a Jets team that is 30th in total offense and loves turning the ball over.

Kansas City (at Oakland) –The Raiders' offense has managed to rack up yards, but they've also turned the ball over multiple times in six of the last eight games.

Buffalo (at Jacksonville) –Jacksonville has won three straight games after such a dismal start. But they still have the worst total offense and rush offense in the league. The Bills lead the league with 44 sacks.

Kicker

Matt Prater (vs. San Diego) –He kicked an NFL record 64-yarder last week. He's always going to get points for PATs since the Broncos score plenty of touchdowns.

Stephen Gostkowski (at Miami) –I've been saying it for weeks now. He's the only kicker in the league to make multiple field goals in every game.