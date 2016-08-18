Harrison agrees to NFL interview

Aug 18, 2016 at 04:37 PM

Linebacker William Gay said he will speak to the NFL regarding an Al Jazeera America documentary from last December that made allegations of PED use and named Harrison in the story. The individual who originally named Harrison as one of the players has since recanted what he said and the network actually no exits. The NFL, though, is still conducting an investigation and said if Harrison and other players named didn't agree to an interview they would be suspended.

"When it came down to it, if it went to a longer situation, I got the suspension," said Harrison. "The bigger outcome wasn't really worth it. I wouldn't be on the team. It would hurt the team. It would hurt my teammates and coaches. So, it was easier just to do the interview I guess."

The NFL set Aug. 25 as the date for interviews to have to be done to avoid suspension, but Harrison said he isn't certain what day the interview will take place or where, although he assumes it will be in Pittsburgh.

Harrison had previously been advised by the NFLPA not to do the interview, but he has nothing to hide and wants to do what is best for the team.

"They are asking me about PEDs, so I mean ask away," said Harrison. "You can ask me about PEDs. I never took a PED in my life. I never failed a drug test. You know, so it's simple. Whatever evidence they think they may have or reasoning for questioning me is out of my control. I really don't know."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cheat Sheet: Steelers vs. Browns

Get up to speed on the Steelers Week 2 matchup with the Browns
news

WATCH: The Mike Tomlin Show - Week 2 vs. Browns

Bob Pompeani and Coach Mike Tomlin talk about the Steelers Week 2 matchup against the Browns and the keys to winning the game.
news

Week 2 Injury Report (Browns)

A look at player injuries and practice participation for Week 2
news

Week 2 Blog: It's about 'playing our game'

A look at all the news and notes as the Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football
Advertising