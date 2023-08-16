Harris' jersey display to be unveiled on Saturday

The Steelers will reveal Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris' retired jersey display on Saturday, prior to the team's game against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium.

The ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. in the FedEx Great Hall, with Harris' wife, Dana, and son, Dok, on hand. The two will also be honorary captains for the game.

Fans with tickets to the game, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m., are encouraged to arrive early to watch the ceremony by entering via Ticketmaster B Gate.

In addition to the ceremony, the Steelers will celebrate Family Day during the game with activities throughout Acrisure Stadium.

Steely McBeam and other area mascots will be on hand. There will be face painting and interactive games for fans of all ages. Live music and food trucks will be available to enjoy.

And what is a celebration in Pittsburgh without postgame fireworks.

Fans who aren't able to attend the sold out game are encouraged to donate their tickets to a local charity, such as Vet Tix (https://www.vettix.org/) or Tickets for Kids (https://ticketsforkids.org/). Season ticket holders can donate directly through their online account in support of Mentoring Partnership (https://www.mentoringpittsburgh.org/).