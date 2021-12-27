Harris is Digest Player of the Week

NAJEE HARRIS

Running Back

In what has been a wildly inconsistent regular season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Najee Harris has been an exception. He doesn't miss practice. He hasn't missed a game. And even during the times when things aren't going well for the team or for him individually, Harris continues to compete.

Sunday's game against the Chiefs in Kansas City was one of those times when things weren't going well for the Steelers, but Harris was one of the players who continued to put forth maximum effort even after the outcome apparently had been determined in what ended up being a 36-10 loss to the Chiefs.

Harris finished with 93 yards rushing on 19 carries (4.9 average), plus five receptions for 17 more yards to end up with 110 yards from scrimmage, the eighth time he has cracked 100 yards from scrimmage to this point in his rookie season.