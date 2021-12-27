Player of the Week

Harris is Digest Player of the Week

Dec 26, 2021 at 08:45 PM
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

NAJEE HARRIS
Running Back

In what has been a wildly inconsistent regular season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Najee Harris has been an exception. He doesn't miss practice. He hasn't missed a game. And even during the times when things aren't going well for the team or for him individually, Harris continues to compete.

Sunday's game against the Chiefs in Kansas City was one of those times when things weren't going well for the Steelers, but Harris was one of the players who continued to put forth maximum effort even after the outcome apparently had been determined in what ended up being a 36-10 loss to the Chiefs.

Harris finished with 93 yards rushing on 19 carries (4.9 average), plus five receptions for 17 more yards to end up with 110 yards from scrimmage, the eighth time he has cracked 100 yards from scrimmage to this point in his rookie season.

Harris is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were linebacker Robert Spillane, who led the team with 14 tackles; safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who had 12 tackles and a pass defensed; and defensive captain Cam Heyward, who finished with six tackles and one sack. That gave Heyward seven sacks on the 2021 regular season and 65 for his Steelers career, which places him fifth on the franchise's all-time list behind James Harrison (80.5), Jason Gildon (77), L.C. Greenwood (73.5), and Joe Greene (66).

