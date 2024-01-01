Harris is Digest Player of the Week

NAJEE HARRIS

Running Back

Last week, the Steelers got exactly what they needed from their starting quarterback in a must-win game vs. Cincinnati. On Dec. 31 in Seattle, they got exactly what they needed from their starting running back in a must-win game vs. the Seahawks.

Najee Harris carried 27 times for 122 yards (4.5 average) and two touchdowns in a 30-23 victory that was the Steelers' first in Seattle since 1983. Harris also showed great awareness and selflessness in giving himself up at the Seattle 5-yard line on a 12-yard run where he easily could have scored a third touchdown to allow the Steelers to ice the outcome from victory formation. Harris is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.