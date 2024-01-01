Player of the Week

Harris is Digest Player of the Week

Dec 31, 2023 at 07:55 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

NAJEE HARRIS
Running Back

Last week, the Steelers got exactly what they needed from their starting quarterback in a must-win game vs. Cincinnati. On Dec. 31 in Seattle, they got exactly what they needed from their starting running back in a must-win game vs. the Seahawks.

Najee Harris carried 27 times for 122 yards (4.5 average) and two touchdowns in a 30-23 victory that was the Steelers' first in Seattle since 1983. Harris also showed great awareness and selflessness in giving himself up at the Seattle 5-yard line on a 12-yard run where he easily could have scored a third touchdown to allow the Steelers to ice the outcome from victory formation. Harris is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Jaylen Warren, Harris' running mate who added 75 yards rushing and a touchdown on 13 carries, plus another 23 receiving yards to finish with 98 yards from scrimmage; Mason Rudolph, who completed 18-of-24 (75 percent) for 274 yards, with no touchdowns, no interceptions, and a rating of 112.2 while playing turnover free football; the offensive line of (from left) Dan Moore Jr., Isaac Seumalo, Mason Cole, James Daniels, and Broderick Jones, which allowed Harris, Warren, and Rudolph to do their things while playing in the din of Lumen Field; George Pickens, who caught 7 passes for 131 yards including several big plays; Nick Herbig, whose sack/forced fumble/fumble recovery was the only takeaway of the game and set up a Chris Boswell field goal; and the combination of safety Eric Rowe and inside linebacker Miles Jack, who combined for 18 tackles.

