Player of the Week

Harris is Digest Player of the Week

Jan 02, 2023 at 12:11 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

NAJEE HARRIS
Running Back

He had the most carries; he finished with the most yards and averaged 5.0 per attempt. In the fourth quarter plus the last 46 seconds of the third quarter, a span where the Steelers offense had three possessions and used those to erase a 13-6 deficit in what ended up being a 16-13 victory over the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, he carried 7 times for 45 yards and caught 2 passes for 12 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown that proved to be the game-winner.

Najee Harris was the best running back on the field, and he is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Kenny Pickett, who completed 15-of-27 (55.6 percent) for 168 yards, with 1 touchdown, no interceptions, and a rating of 86.7; Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was in on 9 tackles and whose interception (his sixth of the season) with 13 seconds remaining, iced the outcome; Robert Spillane, who finished with 9 tackles, including one for loss; the offensive line of Dan Moore Jr., Kevin Dotson, Mason Cole, James Daniels, and Chuks Okorafor, which as a unit was a driving force in the Steelers outrushing the Ravens, 198-120, converting 10-of-16 (62.5 percent) on third downs, and possessing the ball for 34:14; and Pressley Harvin III, who punted twice for a 49.5-yard gross average, and a 48.5-yard net average, with one inside the 20-yard line.

Related Content

news

Heyward is Steelers Digest Player of Week

When the defense had to get the ball back for the offense, Heyward helped make that happen

news

Johnson is Digest Player of the Week

A perfect catch percentage plus 5 conversions on third downs were critical in the 24-16 victory

news

Pickens is Digest Player of the Week

He averaged 26 yards on his 3 receptions, with a fourth target drawing a DPI in the end zone

news

Minkah is Digest Player of the Week

Led the defense in tackles vs. a top rushing offense, then iced the win with an interception

news

Pickett is Digest Player of the Week

During the decisive TD drive in the 4th quarter, he was accurate, decisive, and poised

news

Harris is Digest Player of the Week

90 yards rushing, 116 yards from scrimmage, 2 TDs builds upon last week's performance

news

Reed is Digest Player of the Week

His sack and a pass defensed helped keep the game relatively close early

news

Freiermuth is Digest Player of the Week

His 8 catches for 75 yards led the team in both categories in 16-10 loss in Miami

news

Claypool is Digest Player of the Week

Third-year wide receiver played big vs. Bucs, and it had nothing to do with his height

news

Heyward is Digest Player of the Week

Even on a day when the opponent scored 38 points, Heyward found a way to be a standout

news

Pickens is Digest Player of the Week

His 102 yards receiving was the highest single-game total for a Steelers RB or WR in 2022

Advertising