Harris is Digest Player of the Week

NAJEE HARRIS

Running Back

He had the most carries; he finished with the most yards and averaged 5.0 per attempt. In the fourth quarter plus the last 46 seconds of the third quarter, a span where the Steelers offense had three possessions and used those to erase a 13-6 deficit in what ended up being a 16-13 victory over the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, he carried 7 times for 45 yards and caught 2 passes for 12 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown that proved to be the game-winner.

Najee Harris was the best running back on the field, and he is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.