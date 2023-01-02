Harris is Digest Player of the Week

NAJEE HARRIS
Running Back
He had the most carries; he finished with the most yards and averaged 5.0 per attempt. In the fourth quarter plus the last 46 seconds of the third quarter, a span where the Steelers offense had three possessions and used those to erase a 13-6 deficit in what ended up being a 16-13 victory over the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, he carried 7 times for 45 yards and caught 2 passes for 12 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown that proved to be the game-winner.
Najee Harris was the best running back on the field, and he is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.
Also considered were Kenny Pickett, who completed 15-of-27 (55.6 percent) for 168 yards, with 1 touchdown, no interceptions, and a rating of 86.7; Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was in on 9 tackles and whose interception (his sixth of the season) with 13 seconds remaining, iced the outcome; Robert Spillane, who finished with 9 tackles, including one for loss; the offensive line of Dan Moore Jr., Kevin Dotson, Mason Cole, James Daniels, and Chuks Okorafor, which as a unit was a driving force in the Steelers outrushing the Ravens, 198-120, converting 10-of-16 (62.5 percent) on third downs, and possessing the ball for 34:14; and Pressley Harvin III, who punted twice for a 49.5-yard gross average, and a 48.5-yard net average, with one inside the 20-yard line.