Harris is Digest Player of the Week

NAJEE HARRIS
Running Back
In the victory over New Orleans on Nov. 13, Najee Harris asserted himself and turned in a performance worthy of a feature running back in the NFL. One week later, in a 37-30 loss to Cincinnati at Acrisure Stadium, Harris built upon that.
Harris finished with 90 yards rushing on 20 carries (4.5 average) and touchdowns of 19 and 1 yards, plus four catches for 26 more yards to finish with 116 from scrimmage. Harris is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.
Also considered were Cam Heyward, who had 7 tackles, including 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, and 2 hits on the quarterback; T.J. Watt, who had 6 tackles, shared a sack with Alex Highsmith, added an interception and 2 passes defensed; Pat Freiermuth, who had 8 catches for 79 yards; Steven Sims, who had 2 punt returns for 16 yards and 7 kickoff returns for 154 yards; and kicker Matthew Wright, who bounced back from a rough game vs. the Saints to go 3-for-3 on field goal attempts (42, 30, and 34 yards) and 3-for-3 on PATs.