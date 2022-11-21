Player of the Week

Harris is Digest Player of the Week

Nov 20, 2022 at 08:26 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

NAJEE HARRIS
Running Back

In the victory over New Orleans on Nov. 13, Najee Harris asserted himself and turned in a performance worthy of a feature running back in the NFL. One week later, in a 37-30 loss to Cincinnati at Acrisure Stadium, Harris built upon that.

Harris finished with 90 yards rushing on 20 carries (4.5 average) and touchdowns of 19 and 1 yards, plus four catches for 26 more yards to finish with 116 from scrimmage. Harris is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Cam Heyward, who had 7 tackles, including 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, and 2 hits on the quarterback; T.J. Watt, who had 6 tackles, shared a sack with Alex Highsmith, added an interception and 2 passes defensed; Pat Freiermuth, who had 8 catches for 79 yards; Steven Sims, who had 2 punt returns for 16 yards and 7 kickoff returns for 154 yards; and kicker Matthew Wright, who bounced back from a rough game vs. the Saints to go 3-for-3 on field goal attempts (42, 30, and 34 yards) and 3-for-3 on PATs.

Related Content

news

Reed is Digest Player of the Week

His sack and a pass defensed helped keep the game relatively close early

news

Freiermuth is Digest Player of the Week

His 8 catches for 75 yards led the team in both categories in 16-10 loss in Miami

news

Claypool is Digest Player of the Week

Third-year wide receiver played big vs. Bucs, and it had nothing to do with his height

news

Heyward is Digest Player of the Week

Even on a day when the opponent scored 38 points, Heyward found a way to be a standout

news

Pickens is Digest Player of the Week

His 102 yards receiving was the highest single-game total for a Steelers RB or WR in 2022

news

Highsmith is Digest Player of the Week

Third-year OLB finished with 1.5 of the team's 2 sacks and 1 of the team's 2 tackles for loss

news

Minkah is Digest Player of the Week

His second interception of the season was the defense's only significant play vs. New England

news

Minkah is Digest Player of the Week

His pick-6 set a tone, and his blocked PAT sent the game into OT where Boswell's FG won it

news

Trubisky is Digest Player of the Week

The most veteran QB on the roster finished strong, led offense to 16 of the 19 points it scored

news

Rudolph is Digest Player of Week

Once again the QB, with some help from a takeaway by the defense, pulls out a victory

news

Pickett is Digest Player of Week

Rookie QB leads game-winning drive, caps it with TD pass to Vaughns with 3 seconds left

