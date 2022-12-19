Harris' 'A Football Life' to premiere on Friday

Dec 19, 2022 at 06:57 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

A Football Life: Franco Harris will premiere on Friday, Dec. 23 at 9 p.m. on NFL Network.

The premiere is the same day as the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, voted the greatest play in NFL history.

Harris' story from his rookie season in 1972, when he made the Immaculate Reception, all through his Hall of Fame career that included four Super Bowl Championships, will be chronicled in the show.

The show features many of Harris' Hall of Fame teammates, including Joe Greene, Mel Blount and Terry Bradshaw, sharing stories about him.

"When Franco arrived, we became the Pittsburgh Steelers," said Greene.

The show is part of a week-long celebration of the anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.

To learn more about the Immaculate Reception and how the Steelers are honoring the 50th Anniversary of it, visit: To learn more about the 'Immaculate Reception' and how the Steelers are honoring the 50th Anniversary of it, visit: Immaculate Reception Anniversary.

Related Content

news

Steelers to wear throwback uniforms vs. Raiders

The Steelers will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception by wearing throwback jerseys worn during the 1972 season

news

Trubisky to start vs. Panthers

Mitch Trubisky will start on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers

news

Steelers to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception

Steelers Nation can enjoy all of the excitement as the team celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception

news

Play YinzChat for your chance to win!

Steelers Nation can play YinzChat, the Steelers official pick 'em game, this weekend for a chance to win a Diontae Johnson autographed football

news

Boswell returns to practice

Kicker Chris Boswell is back at practice, but remains on the Reserve/Injured List

news

Steelers Pro Shop Live set to launch tonight at 7 p.m. ET

LugLive announces first-of-its-kind partnership with the Steelers, creating a new live and interactive shopping experience on the team's e-commerce website

news

Leal returns to practice

Rookie defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal returned to practice today, but remains on the Reserve/Injured List

news

Steelers to wear Color Rush uniforms this week

The Steelers will wear their Color Rush uniforms when they play the Bengals on Sunday Night Football

news

Steelers-Bengals game time flexed

Kickoff time for the Week 11 game has been changed

news

Steelers set to open Hall of Honor Museum

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum at Acrisure Stadium will open on November 11

news

Lolley adds to Steelers content efforts

Longtime Steelers beat writer Dale Lolley will serve as Contributing Writer/Editor on the Steelers media platforms

Advertising