Harris' 'A Football Life' to premiere on Friday

A Football Life: Franco Harris will premiere on Friday, Dec. 23 at 9 p.m. on NFL Network.

The premiere is the same day as the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, voted the greatest play in NFL history.

Harris' story from his rookie season in 1972, when he made the Immaculate Reception, all through his Hall of Fame career that included four Super Bowl Championships, will be chronicled in the show.

The show features many of Harris' Hall of Fame teammates, including Joe Greene, Mel Blount and Terry Bradshaw, sharing stories about him.

"When Franco arrived, we became the Pittsburgh Steelers," said Greene.

The show is part of a week-long celebration of the anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.