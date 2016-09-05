Hargrave listed No. 1 at NT

As it turns out, there will be a rookie starter on defense for the Steelers on the opening weekend of 2016.

Javon Hargrave, the No. 3 pick from South Carolina State, is listed as the starting nose tackle in the Steelers' depth chart that was released today. This depth chart reflects the outcomes of the various position/role competitions that waged during training camp and the four preseason games and offers a glimpse of the team at the start of the regular season.

As for the rest of the defensive depth chart, there are no surprises. Arthur Moats is first-team at left outside linebackers, with Anthony Chickillo behind him. Ryan Shazier is No. 1 at right outside linebacker, and William Gay is behind him.

Newly acquired Justin Gilbert, who will wear No. 24, is the No. 2 left cornerback behind Will Gay; and Artie Burns is No. 2 to Stephon Tuitt on the other side. Sean Davis is listed as the primary backup to Mike Mitchell at free safety, and Robert Golden is No. 2 behind Robert Golden at strong safety.

On offense, Al Villanueva is the starting left tackle, with Ryan Harris the primary backup at both tackle positions. Markus Wheaton is a first-team wide receiver along with Antonio Brown; Jesse James is the first-team tight end, with David Johnson No. 2; Fitz Toussaint is the No. 2 running back behind Le'Veon Bell; and No. 3 quarterback William Gay will wear No. 18.