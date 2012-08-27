Hampton back at practice

Nose tackle Casey Hampton, who is coming off ACL and elbow injuries and hasn't played yet in the preseason, went through his most extensive practice since being taken off the physically unable to perform list.

"It felt good to be out there," said Hampton. "I didn't practice the whole camp so it felt good to be out there. I went through an all out practice, first time I did anything."

Despite practicing, Coach Mike Tomlin isn't sure what his playing status will be this week.

"He's got a chance," said Tomlin. "We'll see. I know he did some good things out there today. It's a short process this week. Hopefully, he can represent himself well enough where he can get an opportunity to get some snaps."

Hampton is hoping to get a little bit of work before the Steelers kick off the regular season against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 9.

"I'm trying to get out there a little bit," said Hampton. "If I can I will get out there. If I can't I will just have to do what I have to do. It's definitely cool to get out there and get some full speed action.

"No question, I will be there for the first game."

Preparation for the Steelers final preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night got started on Monday, and if you didn't have a calendar handy you might not know what day it actually was after listening to Tomlin.

"We took the approach that today was like a regular in-season Wednesday," said Tomlin. "Tomorrow will be like a Thursday, Wednesday will be like a Friday in the a.m. and then we'll move into our night before the game routine after that."

Wide receiver Mike Wallace still hasn't reported to the team, and Tomlin keeps having to field questions about him.

When asked if he 'expects Wallace to occupy a position soon,' Tomlin was consistent with the answer he has given all preseason regarding the speedy receiver.

"I'll deal with Mike Wallace when he gets here," said Tomlin.

Tomlin said he has not heard from Wallace, and when asked further about him, including if he heard that Wallace will report on Tuesday, he reiterated his view on talking about players not with the team.

"I don't go by what I hear. I go by what I see," said Tomlin. "When I see him then I'll address those issues.

"I'm not talking about Mike Wallace until he gets here. I'm focused on the ones that are here and working."