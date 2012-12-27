Hampton, Adams earn PFWA Awards

Steelers nose tackle Casey Hampton and offensive tackle Mike Adams were named the 2012 recipients of the Pittsburgh Chapter of Pro Football Writers of America's annual award.
Hampton was the recipient of the Pro Football Writers' "The Chief Award", which was established in honor of Steelers' founder, Arthur J. Rooney, Sr. and presented annually to the member of the Steelers' organization who best exemplifies the spirit of cooperation with the media.
Hampton, in his 12th season with the Steelers, has started 163 career games at nose tackle, including all 15 this year. In his career, he has compiled 401 tackles with 9.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Hampton, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, started for the Steelers in three Super Bowls (XL, XLIII and XLV) and was named to the Steelers' 75th Season All-Time Team during the 2007 season.
Adams, the Steelers' second round draft pick in 2012, was the winner of the "Joe Greene Great Performance Award", given to the outstanding Steelers' rookie. Adams has started six of the 10 games he has played in this year but has missed the past four games with a left ankle injury. Adams' selection marks the third straight season an offensive lineman (C Maurkice Pouncey, OT Marcus Gilbert) has won the award.
A listing of the award winners include:
"The Chief Award" Winners:
|1988
|Dan Rooney
|2001
|Lee Flowers
|1989
|Dwayne Woodruff
|2002
|Hines Ward
|1990
|Merril Hoge
|2003
|Mike Logan
|1991
|Gerald Williams
|2004
|Jerome Bettis
|1992
|Tunch Ilkin
|2005
|Alan Faneca
|1993
|D.J. Johnson
|2006
|Brett Keisel
|1994
|Rod Woodson
|Deshea Townsend
|1995
|Levon Kirkland
|2007
|Alan Faneca
|1996
|Chad Brown
|2008
|Ryan Clark
|1997
|Darren Perry
|2009
|James Farrior
|1998
|Jerome Bettis
|2010
|Ben Roethlisberger
|1999
|Lee Flowers
|2011
|James Farrior
|2000
|Jerome Bettis
|2012
|Casey Hampton
"Joe Greene Great Performance Award" Winners:
|1984
|WR Louis Lipps
|1998
|OG Alan Faneca
|1985
|P Harry Newsome
|1999
|WR Troy Edwards
|1986
|LB Anthony Henton
|2000
|FB Dan Kreider
|1987
|CB Delton Hall
|2001
|LB Kendrell Bell
|1988
|RB Warren Williams
|2002
|OG Kendall Simmons
|1989
|SS Carnell Lake
|2003
|S Troy Polamalu
|1990
|TE Eric Green
|2004
|QB Ben Roethlisberger
|1991
|TE Adrian Cooper
|2005
|TE Heath Miller
|1992
|FS Darren Perry
|2006
|WR Santonio Holmes
|1993
|LB Chad Brown
|2007
|P Daniel Sepulveda
|1994
|RB Bam Morris
|2008
|LB Patrick Bailey
|1995
|QB Kordell Stewart
|2009
|WR Mike Wallace
|1996
|FB Jon Witman
|2010
|C Maurkice Pouncey
|1997
|CB Chad Scott
|2011
|
OT Marcus Gilbert
|2012
|OT Mike Adams