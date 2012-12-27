Hampton, Adams earn PFWA Awards

Dec 27, 2012 at 04:00 AM

Steelers nose tackle Casey Hampton and offensive tackle Mike Adams were named the 2012 recipients of the Pittsburgh Chapter of Pro Football Writers of America's annual award.

Hampton was the recipient of the Pro Football Writers' "The Chief Award", which was established in honor of Steelers' founder, Arthur J. Rooney, Sr. and presented annually to the member of the Steelers' organization who best exemplifies the spirit of cooperation with the media.

Hampton, in his 12th season with the Steelers, has started 163 career games at nose tackle, including all 15 this year. In his career, he has compiled 401 tackles with 9.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Hampton, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, started for the Steelers in three Super Bowls (XL, XLIII and XLV) and was named to the Steelers' 75th Season All-Time Team during the 2007 season.

Adams, the Steelers' second round draft pick in 2012, was the winner of the "Joe Greene Great Performance Award", given to the outstanding Steelers' rookie. Adams has started six of the 10 games he has played in this year but has missed the past four games with a left ankle injury. Adams' selection marks the third straight season an offensive lineman (C Maurkice Pouncey, OT Marcus Gilbert) has won the award.

A listing of the award winners include:

"The Chief Award" Winners:

1988 Dan Rooney 2001 Lee Flowers
1989 Dwayne Woodruff 2002 Hines Ward
1990 Merril Hoge 2003 Mike Logan
1991 Gerald Williams 2004 Jerome Bettis
1992 Tunch Ilkin 2005 Alan Faneca
1993 D.J. Johnson 2006 Brett Keisel
1994 Rod Woodson Deshea Townsend
1995 Levon Kirkland 2007 Alan Faneca
1996 Chad Brown 2008 Ryan Clark
1997 Darren Perry 2009 James Farrior
1998 Jerome Bettis 2010 Ben Roethlisberger
1999 Lee Flowers 2011 James Farrior
2000 Jerome Bettis 2012 Casey Hampton

"Joe Greene Great Performance Award" Winners:

1984 WR Louis Lipps 1998 OG Alan Faneca
1985 P Harry Newsome 1999 WR Troy Edwards
1986 LB Anthony Henton 2000 FB Dan Kreider
1987 CB Delton Hall 2001 LB Kendrell Bell
1988 RB Warren Williams 2002 OG Kendall Simmons
1989 SS Carnell Lake 2003 S Troy Polamalu
1990 TE Eric Green 2004 QB Ben Roethlisberger
1991 TE Adrian Cooper 2005 TE Heath Miller
1992 FS Darren Perry 2006 WR Santonio Holmes
1993 LB Chad Brown 2007 P Daniel Sepulveda
1994 RB Bam Morris 2008 LB Patrick Bailey
1995 QB Kordell Stewart 2009 WR Mike Wallace
1996 FB Jon Witman 2010 C Maurkice Pouncey
1997 CB Chad Scott 2011

OT Marcus Gilbert

2012 OT Mike Adams

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

