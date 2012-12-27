Hampton, Adams earn PFWA Awards

Steelers nose tackle Casey Hampton and offensive tackle Mike Adams were named the 2012 recipients of the Pittsburgh Chapter of Pro Football Writers of America's annual award.

Hampton was the recipient of the Pro Football Writers' "The Chief Award", which was established in honor of Steelers' founder, Arthur J. Rooney, Sr. and presented annually to the member of the Steelers' organization who best exemplifies the spirit of cooperation with the media.

Hampton, in his 12th season with the Steelers, has started 163 career games at nose tackle, including all 15 this year. In his career, he has compiled 401 tackles with 9.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Hampton, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, started for the Steelers in three Super Bowls (XL, XLIII and XLV) and was named to the Steelers' 75th Season All-Time Team during the 2007 season.

Adams, the Steelers' second round draft pick in 2012, was the winner of the "Joe Greene Great Performance Award", given to the outstanding Steelers' rookie. Adams has started six of the 10 games he has played in this year but has missed the past four games with a left ankle injury. Adams' selection marks the third straight season an offensive lineman (C Maurkice Pouncey, OT Marcus Gilbert) has won the award.

A listing of the award winners include:

"The Chief Award" Winners: 1988 Dan Rooney 2001 Lee Flowers 1989 Dwayne Woodruff 2002 Hines Ward 1990 Merril Hoge 2003 Mike Logan 1991 Gerald Williams 2004 Jerome Bettis 1992 Tunch Ilkin 2005 Alan Faneca 1993 D.J. Johnson 2006 Brett Keisel 1994 Rod Woodson Deshea Townsend 1995 Levon Kirkland 2007 Alan Faneca 1996 Chad Brown 2008 Ryan Clark 1997 Darren Perry 2009 James Farrior 1998 Jerome Bettis 2010 Ben Roethlisberger 1999 Lee Flowers 2011 James Farrior 2000 Jerome Bettis 2012 Casey Hampton