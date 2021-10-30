Halloween, farming and cooking in the community

Farm life: James Washington knows what life on a farm is like. After all, he bought his own farm over a year ago, a 26-acre farm in Merkel, Texas.

Washington grew up on his family's farm in Texas. It wasn't a place where he just hung out while playing sports. It was a place where he worked with his father, put in endless hours of being the workhorse, taking on challenges from plowing to fixing tractors to cleaning up the barn. It didn't matter what the task was, he was willing to do it. And when his father worked on other nearby farms, Washington was right alongside him helping out.

While at Oklahoma State he majored in agribusiness with a focus on farm and ranch management, the hope then to tend more to the family farm, but also one day possibly have his own.

And now, he is helping local kids who are interested in growing food in local gardens and farms in their ventures. Washington visited Grow Pittsburgh, a local non-profit who believes everyone in the region should have the opportunity to grow and eat local, healthy, affordable and culturally appropriate food.

Washington spent time with the youth leaders at Grow Pittsburgh's Braddock Farm, learning about the Youth Market, touring the farm, and getting his hands dirty planting and harvesting.