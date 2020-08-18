training-camp_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Haden setting his sights on 8 INTs

Aug 18, 2020 at 07:06 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Joe Haden started his day off talking to the media via zoom, and finished it talking to the fans via a Steelers Nation Unite Huddle.

Some of the fan's questions went in a different direction, from his favorite career interception, songs on his game day playlist, and who had the most influence on him from the cornerback position.

But one topic that came up in both interviews referenced his time in Cleveland. Haden was asked to compare Steelers fans to Browns fans, and while he gave both fan bases props, the way the Steelers organization is operated as a whole is what really stands out to him.

"The biggest difference for me is organizational wise," said Haden. "The owners. The Rooneys. They have been here for so many years. They don't really like to switch coaches. They have had three coaches in the last 50 years, something like that. It's very stable here. From the owner, to the general manager, to the head coach, they are on the same page and get it.

"It's a history. It's a tradition of winning. Growing up it was always the Steel Curtain, championships. They had a great fan base. The organization is run well. It's all about winning. They treat people well. They have good people in the organization. Everything works together here. I am just excited to be here."

Haden, who signed with the Steelers on Aug. 31, 2017, one day after the Browns released him, said it was Coach Mike Tomlin and Ben Roethlisberger who were part of the reason he signed.

"Ben and Coach T were the primary reasons I came to the Steelers as a free agent," said Haden. "I knew Ben was a baller. I played against him for years. Meeting Coach T in the draft process, I loved him. Ben is a Hall of Fame quarterback who can throw the ball, put it in any spot. He makes us better in practice as a secondary."

And when it comes to improvement in the secondary, Haden is looking for that from himself. He was asked how many interceptions he wants to nab in 2020, and it's a step up from 2019. 

"I am expecting to get eight," said Haden. "I had five last year. I easily could have had nine. I dropped four picks. Embarrassing. My goal this year is to have at least eight picks."

Related Content

news

Making their presence felt

Kearstin Schweitzer and Javé Brown spent part of 2023 training camp working with the Steelers personnel department through the Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship
news

5 for Friday: Steelers leave Saint Vincent behind, not forgotten

Team built on a good offseason with a strong training camp
news

Practice Report: Aug. 17

After a physical camp, this was a day to fine tune some things in advance of Saturday's game
news

Camp Blog: Wrapping things up

Follow along for all of the latest from Steelers Training Camp at Saint Vincent College
news

Asked and Answered: Aug. 17

When this photo was taken in 1971, Bradshaw was the starter but had yet to become a star
news

Practice Report: Aug. 16

Tomlin: 'I just wanted to focus on physicality in the line of scrimmage run game'
news

Parker named HOF finalist

Former Steelers coach Buddy Parker is one step closer to being enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame
news

Harris' jersey display to be unveiled on Saturday

The Steelers will reveal Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris' retired jersey display on Saturday
news

Practice Report: Aug. 15

Diontae Johnson's catch won 7-Shots for the offense, but the defense would rebound later
news

Asked and Answered: Aug. 15

There was a 3-way QB battle that developed into a 'controversy' during the 1974 season
news

New Steelers Hall of Honor exhibits on display

Fans can enjoy the newest exhibits, just put on display at the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum, located at Acrisure Stadium
news

'He's quick to key and trigger'

Late arrival Kwon Alexander has hit the ground running for Steelers
Advertising