Grinding it out

"We've started to be able to run the ball at some key times," Canada said. "Obviously, you finished the Browns game with a big run. You finished the Ravens game with a big run to get us in position. It's not where we want it to be. We're not sitting there churning out 6-, 7-yard runs and the things we're all hoping to do.

"Up front and protection-wise, for the most part we're doing the best we can. We're moving guys around. Really proud how hard those guys are playing. When you look at the situation and the guys that are out and the guys that are stepping up I think they deserve a lot of credit for how hard they're playing and how much effort they're giving.

"Obviously, the last two weeks we've got all that matters, which are Ws. That's all we're trying to get."

The offensive line has been a work in progress of late, with J.C Hassenauer replacing Kendrick Green at center the last two games and Joe Haeg taking over at left tackle for Dan Moore Jr. against the Ravens.

Whatever configuration they come up with in Kansas City, the Steelers will take on a Chiefs' defense that's allowed more than 100 yards rushing in four of its last six games.

Denver's 191 yards rushing last Sunday against Kansas City included 35 yards and two rushing touchdowns by quarterback Drew Lock.

The Steelers aren't likely to attack in such a fashion with 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback.

But they'll keep working on the ground game, as they have been all season.

"We felt like we had a really good back," Canada said. "Obviously, we've had a lot of different hats playing offensive line for us. We've tried to go at that the best we can, and we're always playing really good people.