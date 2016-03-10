Green: 'It's an historic team'

In his four seasons with the Chargers he had 77 receptions for 1,087 yards and seven touchdowns. He had his best season in 2015 catching 37 passes for 429 yards and four touchdowns. He is looking forward to being a part of the Steelers explosive offense, and working with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

"He is a tough guy, he is a resilient guy, and he is an amazing quarterback," said Green, who will wear No. 80. "I haven't met him yet, but I am excited. Everybody knows who he is and I am excited.

"If you watch any of the games, you know this offense is dynamic. It's great to be a part of that. I am working on my blocking too. It's something I want to keep working on. I think I am growing and getting better. I am going to just be myself, be an outlet for Ben. I need to learn the offense first and foremost."

The Steelers are still grooming second-year tight end Jesse James and have veteran Martavis Bryant at tight end, but adding the 6-6, 250-pound Green definitely completes the package. Green, who goes by the nickname Peewee because of his height growing up before he hit a huge growth spurt, is honored the Steelers considered him.