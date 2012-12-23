'Greatest play' turns 40 today

Fuqua, who still gives speeches about the play, long has said he will take the mystery of the Immaculate Reception to his grave. But the mystery already appears solved by the NBC replay and by physics. Carnegie Mellon professor emeritus John Fetkovich performed a study that concluded only the momentum created by Tatum could have caused the ball to deflect as hard and as high as it did; if only Fuqua deflected it, the ricochet would have been minimal and certainly couldn't have reached Harris.

During the NBC broadcast, announcer Curt Gowdy made several references to the ball striking Tatum, never once doubting that happened even after viewing multiple replays.

Later that night, as he prepared his WTAE-TV commentary, Steelers broadcaster Myron Cope received a phone call from a woman named Sharon Levosky, who suggested a nickname for the play thought up by friend Michael Ord at a postgame party. It was The Immaculate Reception.

Cope didn't want to be disrespectful to the Catholic faith and its belief in the Immaculate Conception but, after considering the name for only a few seconds, fell in love with it and used it on the air that night. And the greatest play of all time was made even better by the greatest nickname of all time.

"I can't remember when I first heard it, but I'm thinking I probably read it first," Harris said. "When I did, I remember saying, `That's pretty cool. That's pretty cool.' "

The Steelers didn't win a title in 1972 – they lost to the unbeaten Miami Dolphins 21-17 in the AFC Championship Game a week later at Three Rivers – but a six-time Super Bowl-winning dynasty was built by that season, that day, that deflection, that immaculate and unmatchable moment.

"It became a new era in Steelers football," Harris said. "It seems like everybody has forgotten the first 40 years: `What are you talking about? The Steelers were the worst? Get out of here!'

"But that play signifies that these weren't the same old Steelers any more. The same old Steelers would have found a way to lose that game and we found a way to win. When you look back at it, we became what some people consider to be the best football team ever, though that's always going to be debated. And when you look back to where did it start, it was 1972, and it hasn't ended yet. And that's fantastic."

Over the years, Harris and Fuqua never lost track of the date. Every Dec. 23, one called the other – last year, it was Harris calling Fuqua at 5:55 a.m. – and proclaimed, "Happy Anniversary!"

But today, as the 1972 Steelers gathered to watch the unveiling of a monument marking the exact location of the catch, they delivered the traditional greeting in person.

Happy Anniversary, Immaculate Reception.

THE STEELERS RADIO NETWORK CALL

For the record, this is how Steelers play-by-play announcer Jack Fleming called the Immaculate Reception on WTAE-AM radio and the Steelers radio network: "The Oakland Raiders have taken a 7-6 lead in a tough, tough football game that has featured nothing but staunch defense all afternoon. Hang on to your hats … here come the Steelers out of the huddle. Terry Bradshaw is at the controls ... 22 seconds remaining. And this crowd is standing. And Bradshaw's back and looking again. Bradshaw (is) running out of the pocket, looking for somebody to throw to ... fires it downfield.

"And there's a collision and there ... And it's caught out of the air! The ball is pulled in by Franco Harris! Harris is going for a touchdown for Pittsburgh! Harris is going ... Five seconds left on the clock. Franco Harris pulled in the football. I don't even know where he came from. Fuqua was in a collision. There are people in the end zone. Where did he come from?"

THE NBC CALL

Curt Gowdy's call of the Immaculate Reception on NBC-TV: "Last chance for the Steelers. Bradshaw, trying to get away. And his pass is ... broken up by Tatum. Picked off! Franco Harris has it! And he's over! Franco Harris grabbed the ball, a deflection! Five seconds to go! He grabbed it with five seconds to go and scored!"