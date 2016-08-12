Grant is Digest Player of the Week

Early in the second quarter, it was second-and-7 from the Detroit 31-yard line. Ricardo Mathews beat his man with a quick move off the line of scrimmage and got in Detroit quarterback Dan Orlovsky's face. Orlovsky ducked away from the sack, but when he threw the ball carelessly into the left flat, Grant was there to make the interception and return it 39 yards for a touchdown that gave the Steelers a 7-0 lead. Grant also led the team with seven tackles, and he added a special teams tackle.

Doran Grant is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.