Player of the Week

Grant is Digest Player of the Week

Aug 12, 2016 at 03:32 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

DORAN GRANT
Cornerback

Takeaways, particularly interceptions, should be an emphasis for the defense throughout the 2016 season, and Doran Grant gave the Steelers exactly what they were looking for in the second quarter of their preseason opener, which ended up being a 30-17 loss to the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field.

Early in the second quarter, it was second-and-7 from the Detroit 31-yard line. Ricardo Mathews beat his man with a quick move off the line of scrimmage and got in Detroit quarterback Dan Orlovsky's face. Orlovsky ducked away from the sack, but when he threw the ball carelessly into the left flat, Grant was there to make the interception and return it 39 yards for a touchdown that gave the Steelers a 7-0 lead. Grant also led the team with seven tackles, and he added a special teams tackle.

Doran Grant is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Daryl Richardson, who led the team in rushing with 44 yards on 11 carries, and he also caught two passes for 16 more to end up leading the team in yards from scrimmage with 60; Darrius Heyward-Bey, who made a nice play in the back of the end zone for a 29-yard touchdown reception; L.J. Fort, who had four tackles, including two on successive third downs that forced a couple of Lions punts, plus a special teams tackle; William Gay, who recorded a sack-strip that Arthur Moats recovered; and Jordan Berry, who had punts of 51, 61, and 57 yards to finish with a 59.7 average.

Advertising