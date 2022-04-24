Girls flag program kicks off

"We are excited to provide this opportunity for high schools in Western Pennsylvania," said Steelers President Art Rooney II in a statement earlier this year. "Flag Football is an exciting game, and already very popular in community programs, so it is great to provide high school girls with an opportunity to keep playing and represent their high school."

The flag pilot program is the most recent effort to promote girls flag football this year. In February, the Steelers provided travel for the local girls' team from Pittsburgh Flag Football League to compete in the National Championship Tournament at Pro Bowl. Later that month, the Steelers hosted a Girls Flag Football Jamboree at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.