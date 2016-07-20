Getting To Know: Jordan Berry

Who is your football mentor or inspiration?**

The guy that really helped me get into American football and got me to America in the first place was Nathan Chapman. He's a former Australian Rules Football player. When he was younger he came over and played a couple of preseason games for Green Bay. Now, he sort of has a little program going where he coaches new guys that are interested in coming over here and making the transition from Australian football to American football.

What motivates you?

I just love kicking a ball. There's nothing better, I just really enjoy it. You just want to get out there and be able to keep doing it every day.

What is your football mindset?

Try and catch the ball (on the snap). Before I do anything else I should catch it. After that just try and stay calm and do what I can do, nothing too crazy.

Why do you play football?

I like being in the team atmosphere, being around the guys all day. And playing football, that's all I've done since I can remember, one form of football or another. I just love it.

What is your proudest football moment or memory?

I scored a touchdown in college, that was pretty cool. I got to run the ball in, that was pretty neat.

When you hear Steelers football, what do you think?

Just the atmosphere of game days, with everyone waving their towels. The sort of pregame atmosphere when they're introducing everybody, it's pretty nuts out there.

What do you like about Pittsburgh?

The bike trails are pretty cool, I've been riding around them a lot. There are a lot of things to do here between the baseball, the hockey and the football. You always have something to do if you want to go do it. I really enjoy that, especially when I spent college in a small town where there's nothing to do.