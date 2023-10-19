Getting the band back together

"A little bit of both," Canada said. "I don't know if it's more things but you're bringing back, what was 'Tae' (Johnson), top five or six, seven in targets last year in the NFL? You're bringing back a guy like Diontae and his route-running capabilities and things like that. And obviously we were down Pat last week, as well. You talk about the passing game, just starting there, it's gonna change a little bit. You have some really good weapons coming out there. And you got a couple guys up front getting healthy.

"A little bit of both. There's probably some things we might do but obviously you just want to get better at what we've been doing."

The latter would include starting games faster.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett led a drive for what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter of the Steelers 17-10 win over the Ravens on Oct. 8.

But the offense has scored just 14 points combined in five first quarters this season.

"Love to," Canada said. "We'd love to do that.

"We looking at trying to to win games and at those points in time (late in games) Kenny steps up and has made some huge plays throughout his career here. What has he played, 17 games now, whatever it is for him? I think he's made those plays in big moments. Certainly the reason he was drafted, certainly the reason he's the starter and I think we'll continue to do that.