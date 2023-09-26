Getsy named Steelers Coach of the Week

Steelers Coach of the Week - Week 4

Lance Getsy, Franklin Regional High School

Week 4 Coach of the Week honors go to Coach Lance Getsy from the Franklin Regional Panthers after upsetting the undefeated and No. 3-ranked Shaler Titans 55-7 in a non-conference matchup in Class5A. Following a tied 7-7 1st quarter, the Panthers rallied for 4 consecutive touchdowns for the remainder of the first half while adding points in the second half through the air and ground. This is Coach Getsy's first honor as the Steelers Coach of the Week.