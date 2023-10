Week 5 Coach of the Week honors go to Coach Tanner Garry from the Fort Cherry Rangers after upsetting No.1 ranked Bishop Canevin Crusaders 48-41 in a conference matchup in Class 1A. The win takes them to a 6-0 overall record and catapulted the Rangers from No.4 to the No.1 ranking in Class 1A in the WPIAL. This is the first Coach of the Week honors for Tanner Garry.