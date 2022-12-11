From the Press Room: Steelers vs. Ravens

Being aggressive: That sweet spot between shots not taken and opportunities lost due to an over-aggressive approach remained elusive for quarterback Mitch Trubisky and the Steelers against the Ravens.

"There's give and take," Trubisky acknowledged after throwing three interceptions in a 16-14 loss to Baltimore this afternoon at Acrisure Stadium. "There's definitely a happy medium you need to find. When you have a great kicker like 'Boz' (Chris Boswell) and it's a low-scoring game you just gotta be smarter with the football, and then a field goal keeps us in the game or helps us win it.

"You just gotta feel that and obviously I want those throws back. You want to stay aggressive at the same time. We were moving the ball and part of that was helping with that aggressive mindset. But I gotta take care of the football, bottom line."

Trubisky replaced starter Kenny Pickett for the Steelers' third offensive series after the rookie from Pitt entered the concussion protocol.

Trubisky threw for 276 yards and a touchdown, but wound up lamenting the three that got away.

The first was intended for tight end Pat Freiermuth on second-and-8 from the Ravens' 17-yard line with 5:47 left in the second quarter and Baltimore leading, 10-7.

Inside linebacker Roquan Smith came up with the ball at the 10 and returned it to the 29.

"They did a god job collision-ing Pat on the line of scrimmage, which made his route take a little longer," Trubisky said. "I stuck with him, probably could have done a better job with my eyes, looking off. When it just takes a little longer, two guys in the same spot (wide receiver Steven Sims was also in the area), I'll have to look at it to see exactly what happened but the linebacker made a good play.

"I was being aggressive, at times overly aggressive, probably forced that one, especially early on the downs. On first and second (down) I gotta take care of the football so we can come away with points down there, so that's on me."

Inside linebacker Patrick Queen intercepted another ball intended for Freiermuth, this one on first-and-10 from the Ravens' 23 with 26 seconds left in the first half and Baltimore ahead. 13-7.

"I kinda forced that one," Trubisky said. "When linebackers are getting depth like that there's probably somebody open underneath."

Trubisky's third interception was a deep shot to wide receiver Diontae Johnson on first-and-10 from the Ravens' 46 with 3:12 left in the third quarter and Baltimore still holding a 13-7 advantage.

Free safety Marcus Williams came down with the ball at the Baltimore 1.

"I wanted to take a shot downfield to Diontae," Trubisky said. "I thought he did a god job going inside, he was getting behind him (cornerback Marlon Humphrey) and stacked him. We ended up hitting it later in the fourth quarter going in the opposite direction. I just threw it a little too far and I gotta be better with my eyes. It looked like the free safety had a jump on it, that's why he got over the top there before Diontae did.