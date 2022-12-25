From the Press Room: Steelers vs. Raiders

Honoring Franco: It was a night to honor Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris, and the Steelers did that with their actions on and off the field.

The players, coaches and staff arrived at, and left, Acrisure Stadium, sporting No. 32 Harris jerseys on the night his No. 32 was retired, just days after he passed away.

Coach Mike Tomlin even wore his to his postgame press conference to pay tribute to Harris, a man he has great admiration for.

"I'm just so thankful of the effort of the guys," said Tomlin. "We had a chance to be a part of Steelers history tonight and, man, we don't take that lightly. We're just so appreciative of the ground that's been laid by those that have come before us, the men like this man's jersey that I'm wearing right here.

"We get to enjoy the fruit of their labor daily just in terms of the standard of the expectation here in Pittsburgh, the relationship that we have with our fan base.

"We just want to honor him, his teammates, and all the men that have come before us that's made the black and gold what it is. So, we're just thankful to get the victory."

Tomlin admitted there were a lot of emotions throughout the week after Harris passed away on Wednesday, but said they had to make sure they remained focused on the task at hand.

"We're professionals," said Tomlin. "Football is our game. Our business is winning. We're going to be in an emotionally charged environment from time to time, ceremonially or just weight of the game. I just think that's part of professional football.

"We got to find ways to compartmentalize that and do what's required, which is play winning football. Make no mistake about it, it was a significant game, but it's probably just a significant game because so many of our guys are young and they stood up tonight, and it was a growth outing probably more than anything."

The Steelers pulled out a 13-10 win, going down to the wire when some of those young guys stepped up big. Kenny Pickett hit George Pickens for a 14-yard touchdown pass with just 46 seconds left to play in the game. Cameron Sutton sealed the deal when he intercepted Derek Carr, sending the crowd home happy on Christmas Eve.

It wasn't a perfect night, but it was a night they did what they had to in order to get the job done.

"I think it was a grow-up evening for us tonight," said Tomlin. "Obviously, this was not an easy game, but we showed resolve, we complemented one another, we stood up and didn't blink, even when it got thick.

"We continued to punt the ball and support our defense who was playing well. They continued to deliver until we caught fire and finished some drives.

"Don't get me wrong, it wasn't lack of moving the ball. We just didn't finish drives. We missed a couple field goals, threw an interception. You know, just got to be better in those areas, and we'll keep working.

"But as a collective, particularly some of the young offensive skill guys, I thought it was a grow-up night. (Kenny Pickett) and (George Pickens) and (Najee Harris) and (Pat Freiermuth) and (Diontae Johnson), all of them. They showed poise and resolve and made the necessary plays, and so we move forward.

"We move forward with a really good Christmas.

"I think all the guys made plays. They made the plays when called upon. I think the end the game kind of reflected that. Muth made a big play. Naj made a big play jumping somebody. GP made a play in the end zone. We just got a bunch of young guys that's got some talent. They're getting better. They are good enough to win as that happens.