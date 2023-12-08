From the Press Room: Steelers vs. Patriots

All about execution: Cam Heyward preached a word after the Steelers loss to the Patriots.

Execution.

"I think it's just execution-wise," said Heyward. "You look when we were out there on defense early on, can't give up 21 points like that, I don't care who it is.

"You tip your hat to them. They got the job done today. But there were mistakes out there all around. Luckily, we were able to keep a lid on it later. But spotting 21 points and having to dig yourself out of that hole is not something you're usually accustomed to in the NFL."

The Patriots put up those 21 points in the first half, before the defense shut the door on them. But it wasn't enough.

Heyward said the key is now either you learn, or changes should be made.

"Either guys learn, or you got to change who's in there," said Heyward. "Myself included. If I can't execute, then you got to take me out. That's just the way the group rolls.

"That's the way we've always done. But I think we have the capable men of doing that. I think in a short week it comes down to those execution type of plays. Thursday games always come down to who can make the least amount of mistakes. That's usually the team that wins on Thursday night."

A key for Heyward is attacking the issues in practice and being accountable.

"I think you keep guys together by being accountable. Not running from the mistakes," said Heyward. "We'll have meetings tomorrow, but I'm not someone who is going to shy away from what's going on. I know a lot of our guys are going to think the same way.

"When we're out there or in meetings, there is a standard, a level of play that needs to be accustomed to everybody, and when we fall short, everybody is accountable for it. Nothing more than that."

Heyward echoed the same message as Tomlin, that there is confidence that it can be turned around.