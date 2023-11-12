From the Press Room: Steelers vs. Packers

That was easy: Coach Mike Tomlin jokingly said it all when he opened his press conference following the Steelers 23-19 win over the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium.

"All right, that was easy," quipped Tomlin.

And rest assured, he was joking after the Steelers pulled out the last second win when safety Damontae Kazee intercepted Packers quarterback Jordan Love at the two-yard line on the final play of the game.

"Just another tight ball game," said Tomlin. "I'm really just appreciative of the mindset of our group. They want to make significant plays in the significant moments and it's a good thing because these games are always tight.

"Let's talk about why it was tight. We lost some significant possession downs early in the game. A couple third downs. They not only converted them, but they turned them into scores. Those two touchdowns in the first half, we've got to be able to win those downs and fight for those four points, make people settle for field goals. We weren't able to do it.

"So, the game got tight. We had to settle for a few field goals. They played on the back of those two touchdown opportunities and so it was game on from there."

And when it was game on, the team was on in all facets of the game.

"I thought our bigs up front on offense did a really good job of controlling it," said Tomlin. "I thought we were able to run the ball effectively and that's a good posture to play from."

The Steelers had their best day of the year in the ground game with 205 yards rushing, with Jaylen Warren putting up 101 yards, his first 100-yard game, and Najee Harris adding 82 yards rushing.

"He just plays hard. He runs hard. He plays hard," said Tomlin of Warren. "He's a tough, hard-working young man. He's deserving of the recognition and the production that he's providing."

The defense came up with two huge interceptions, including Kazee's that sealed the win.

"We made the necessary splash plays on defense in the waning moments, when they got somewhat one-dimensional," said Tomlin. "They do a really good job of kind of keeping you off balance schematically and minimizing that young quarterback's exposure to a defense, but later in the game when it gets a little bit thick, I thought we would have our opportunities and we did and we made them, so excited about that."

On special teams, veteran Patrick Peterson came up huge with a blocked extra point on the Packers second touchdown of the game, which forced them to have to look for a touchdown and not kick a field goal for the tie in the closing seconds of the game.

"Pat was a rookie and he had a reputation for doing that," said Tomlin. "We double cadenced him and I think we got him to jump offsides, and so this is not a new skill that he has. We've known about it for some time. We were playing him out in Arizona. I think we got him to jump offsides as a rookie and he and I had a little exchange, a laugh about it in-game. He's been a dynamic player in that area.

"I just love the spirit and wisdom that he brings. He is always a calming voice, a steadying presence. He works really well with Joey (Porter Jr.). When I'm talking to the group and I'm looking around, he's always giving you that knowing nod. It's just good to have a veteran player that's a quality human being like him because he is very much a component of raising some of the young ones that are contributing and contributing big."

While there was a lot of good in the game, for the second straight week the Steelers had an inside linebacker go down with an injury. Last week it was Cole Holcomb, who was placed on the Reserve/Injured List, and this week Kwon Alexander went down.

"It appears Kwon Alexander has a serious lower body injury," said Tomlin. "He's being evaluated, but not promising there."

With Alexander out, it was Elandon Roberts who carried the load, with help from Mark Robinson.

"Elandon's been here the whole time and he's been a quality contributor the whole time, so I'm not going to pretend like he did something today that he hasn't been doing," said Tomlin. "He's a quality veteran player. He's a really good communicator. He takes the run game personally. Those are the reasons why we acquired him in free agency, and he's consistently provided that."

With injuries mounting on defense, and the team also missing safely Minkah Fitzpatrick for the second straight game with a hamstring injury, Tomlin was asked if it concerned him.