From the Press Room: Steelers vs. Jets

Working together: Cameron Heyward didn't hold back.

He knows the offense put the points on the board that were needed against the Jets, with two touchdowns in the second half.

What bothers him, though, is the defense wasn't able to do what was needed to help the Steelers secure a win.

"As a defense, we didn't get off the field enough especially in the second half," said Heyward. "And that's going to haunt me."

He continued, noticeably bothered by it.

"We have to work together on defense," said Heyward. "If we hit home up front, we've got to make sure we're good on the back end. When the back end holds up and buys us extra time, we've got to finish those plays.

"Not enough coordination through the entire defense. And not enough attention to detail. I know that's easy to say, but it comes down to that. The little things. And fitting in your gaps. Understanding if we push it up field and we string it out, we all have to get to the ball.

"Understanding angles. I think we did an okay job in the run game, but too much of that. And I think first down was critical for us in the first half because when we were able to win on first down, it kind of set us up for second and third. It didn't allow them to just get to second-and-5 because when you got to second-and-5, your whole playbook opens up.

"I think that really put us in a tough spot, and when we did dominate that first down play, it really set them back. And then it came down to third downs in the fourth quarter and we just didn't get off the field.

"You like to think third down, your money down, your attention picks up to detail. Understanding what type of rushes you're doing. Sometimes they would go to different fronts to buy extra time in the max pro look, and we didn't clean that up as a front. We didn't hit home enough. And then when we did hit home, we didn't clean up on the back end.