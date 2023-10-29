From the Press Room: Steelers vs. Jaguars

Pushing it down the field: There's a fine line at times between trying to make a play and forcing one that just isn't there.

Backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky admittedly got caught on the wrong side of that line on Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium.

"Forced the throw on my part, trying to make a play downfield," Trubisky said of the interception he threw on second-and-3 from the Steelers' 27-yard line with 9:26 left in the fourth quarter and the Steelers trailing the Jaguars, 17-10.

The pass was intended for wide receiver Allen Robinson, who had drawn a crowd by the time it arrived, and it was eventually intercepted by Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard at the Jacksonville 41.

The Jaguars turned the turnover into a seven-play, 40-yard drive for a field goal and a two-score advantage that ultimately stood as the final margin in the visitors' 20-10 triumph.

"They were playing a lot of (Cover) 2 in the second half, us playing behind," Trubisky continued. "We needed to push the ball down the field a little bit.

"(The defense was) clouding to (wide receiver) George (Pickens) a lot. I was trying to get the ball to 'A-Rob.' It was a force. Good play by them.

"That's on me, I've got to be better, take what they gave me. Especially with us only being down seven at that point, I should have probably checked it down and hopefully move on from there."

Trubisky had delivered what was needed in relief of starter Kenny Pickett (ribs) on the eight-play, 75-yard drive in 4:12 that ended with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Pickens that brought the Steelers to within 17-10 with 53 seconds left in the third quarter.

Trubisky was 5-for-6 passing for 60 yards on the march and also contributed an 8-yard scramble.

One of the completions was an improvised, extended-play, 12-yard connection with wide receiver Dionate Johnson that moved the chains on third-and-2 from the Steelers' 48.

"We had one good drive where we went down and scored," Trubisky said. "It's got to be more consistent than that."

And the critical turnovers have to be avoided.

"Forcing the throw, absolutely," Trubisky said. "I've got to be smarter. I'm out there trying to win the game. We're not just trying to run the ball or check it down every time. That was a force on my part, but I wanted to come in and try to make plays for this offense.

"Maybe on that instance I was doing too much, and that's where you get in trouble. I wanted to push the ball down the field, and that was the wrong thing to do on that play. Got to learn from it.