From the Press Room: Steelers vs. Cardinals

Lack of execution: It was, indeed, as head coach Mike Tomlin assessed, a "horrible day at the office," but quarterback Mitch Trubisky was potentially able to salvage at least one positive from Cardinals 24, Steelers 10 today at Acrisure Stadium.

"Probably that one scoring drive," Trubisky said.

He was referencing the 10-play, 75-yard march in 4:03 that ended with a 2-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Diontae Johnson and cut the Cardinals' lead to 14, the final margin.

It changed the specifics of the result, not the outcome.

But it wasn't insignificant, in Trubisky's opinion.

"We went down, we finished down in the red zone, guys not giving up towards the end," Trubisky said. "So when it gets sloppy like that, everyone gets together, put a drive together, put some points on.

"So you look at that drive, you try to take away some positives. But for me, it's simple. We've got to clean up the non-talent issues."

Those included "getting lined up, the penalties and just 11 guys playing as one.

"Just sloppiness, lack of execution when we got down in the red zone," Trubisky continued. "Shot ourselves in the foot a lot today. So we just got down there, we had some good plays but the negative plays really killed us, the penalties, the formation mess-up, not having the right personnel in there."

Trubisky came on for starter Kenny Pickett (ankle) on fourth-and-goal from the Arizona 1-yard line with 4:59 left in the second quarter and the game tied at 3-3.

The Cardinals stuffed running back Najee Harris for no gain, then drove 99 yards for a touchdown and a 10-3 lead they took into halftime.

Trubisky finished 11-for-17 passing for 117 yards with one touchdown, no interceptions and one lost fumble.

That occurred on second-and-9 from the Steelers' 30 with 10:34 left in the third quarter. Trubisky was unable to cleanly handle a low snap by center Mason Cole.

Arizona recovered and turned the turnover into a seven-play, 21-yard drive for a touchdown and a 17-3 lead.

"I got to get on top of that," Trubisky said. "It was a low snap, but unfortunately there was a screen called so we were trying to get the linemen out, so the guy was able to hit me before I was able to pick it up.

"Just an unfortunate situation. I've got to find a way to get on the ball so it's not a negative play in the game."

The Steelers finished with 317 total net yards to 282 for the Cardinals, but the Cardinals were 3-for-3 in red zone efficiency and the Steelers 1-for-3.

"Just lack of execution, lack of detail," Trubisky said. "I don't know what it is. I feel like we had a pretty good plan going into the red zone this week. We just didn't find a way.