From the Press Room: Steelers vs. Cardinals

Bad day at the office: Coach Mike Tomlin was blunt and to the point after the Steelers loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
"That was a horrible day at the office," said Tomlin as he opened his postgame press conference.
The Steelers lost, 24-10, to the Cardinals on an afternoon when they had to endure two lengthy weather delays at Acrisure Stadium.
"We didn't do much right in that game, to be quite honest with you," said Tomlin. "So, we've got to own that. Obviously starting first and foremost with me.
"Just losing football, really was. We were highly penalized, some pre-snap penalties, some operational penalties, bad snaps. Just JV football in a lot of ways.
"I thought it was a significant point in the game when we got stopped in the red zone and then they drove the ball there before the half.
"But that doesn't tell the story of the game. We just weren't good enough throughout the game. We didn't play a good game today. We look at ourselves and the quality of our play or the lack thereof. And it wasn't there today."
The significant point Tomlin is referring to was when the Steelers were stopped on fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line, and the Cardinals took over on downs and marched 99 yards down the field for a go-ahead touchdown right before the half, giving them a 10-3 lead.
Tight end Trey McBride had four catches for 49 yards on the drive, including a five-yard touchdown reception.
"They worked the interior portions of the field," said Tomlin. "We didn't do a good enough job matching up on their tight end. I thought their tight end was significant, particularly in that sequence."
The Steelers will have to turn things around fast as they play on Thursday night against the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium.
"We need to look no further than the mirror," said Tomlin. "We didn't do it today. And we've got a short week. So, no time to feel sorry for ourselves, and things of that nature. We've got fast business approaching.
"We just get ready to win the next game. We were coming off a loss on our last Thursday night game. That's what you could control. You control the next one.
"This one's in the books. We better work and work quickly and win the next game. That's our focus."
Things to correct: Linebacker T.J. Watt didn't mince words after the Steelers 24-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
"We got our (butt) kicked," said Watt. "We got pummeled today."
Probably the most disappointing aspect for Watt and the defense was a 99-yard drive the Cardinals engineered just before halftime to take a 10-3 lead, a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
The Cardinals stopped Najee Harris on fourth-and-one from the one-yard line, taking over and driving down the field for a five-yard touchdown pass from Kyler Murray to Trey McBride.
"It's tough. Can't happen," said Watt. "Need to get off the field quicker. Going to have a lot of film here to quickly digest and move on. (We have a) Thursday night game, so don't really have time to sit here and feel sorry for ourselves.
"We need to make corrections and move forward.
"Credit to them. Anytime you put up that many points, you have a 99-yard drive, that means they're doing some things right and we have some things to correct."
Watt came out of the game temporarily banged up, but it was an injury to inside linebacker Elandon Roberts, who didn't return, that really hurt the defense in multiple ways.
"It's tough," said Watt, of Roberts injury, as the Steelers already have inside linebackers Kwon Alexander and Cole Holcomb on the Reserve/Injured List. "Anytime you're challenged in the depth, it's always the next man up mentality. But there's only so many reps to go around this time of year in practice. And that's the blunt way of putting it.
"It's hard when you get depleted inside. But it's not an excuse. We need to have guys step up in situations. That's including myself. And we weren't able to do that today."
Lack of execution: It was, indeed, as head coach Mike Tomlin assessed, a "horrible day at the office," but quarterback Mitch Trubisky was potentially able to salvage at least one positive from Cardinals 24, Steelers 10 today at Acrisure Stadium.
"Probably that one scoring drive," Trubisky said.
He was referencing the 10-play, 75-yard march in 4:03 that ended with a 2-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Diontae Johnson and cut the Cardinals' lead to 14, the final margin.
It changed the specifics of the result, not the outcome.
But it wasn't insignificant, in Trubisky's opinion.
"We went down, we finished down in the red zone, guys not giving up towards the end," Trubisky said. "So when it gets sloppy like that, everyone gets together, put a drive together, put some points on.
"So you look at that drive, you try to take away some positives. But for me, it's simple. We've got to clean up the non-talent issues."
Those included "getting lined up, the penalties and just 11 guys playing as one.
"Just sloppiness, lack of execution when we got down in the red zone," Trubisky continued. "Shot ourselves in the foot a lot today. So we just got down there, we had some good plays but the negative plays really killed us, the penalties, the formation mess-up, not having the right personnel in there."
Trubisky came on for starter Kenny Pickett (ankle) on fourth-and-goal from the Arizona 1-yard line with 4:59 left in the second quarter and the game tied at 3-3.
The Cardinals stuffed running back Najee Harris for no gain, then drove 99 yards for a touchdown and a 10-3 lead they took into halftime.
Trubisky finished 11-for-17 passing for 117 yards with one touchdown, no interceptions and one lost fumble.
That occurred on second-and-9 from the Steelers' 30 with 10:34 left in the third quarter. Trubisky was unable to cleanly handle a low snap by center Mason Cole.
Arizona recovered and turned the turnover into a seven-play, 21-yard drive for a touchdown and a 17-3 lead.
"I got to get on top of that," Trubisky said. "It was a low snap, but unfortunately there was a screen called so we were trying to get the linemen out, so the guy was able to hit me before I was able to pick it up.
"Just an unfortunate situation. I've got to find a way to get on the ball so it's not a negative play in the game."
The Steelers finished with 317 total net yards to 282 for the Cardinals, but the Cardinals were 3-for-3 in red zone efficiency and the Steelers 1-for-3.
"Just lack of execution, lack of detail," Trubisky said. "I don't know what it is. I feel like we had a pretty good plan going into the red zone this week. We just didn't find a way.
"Whether it's them making plays and us not, there's no excuse. We've got to find a way to score points somehow. Just gotta maneuver points and just focus when we get down in the red zone. We moved the ball today. But it doesn't matter when you shoot yourself in the foot and go backwards on plays you shouldn't."
