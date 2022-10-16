From the Press Room: Steelers vs. Bucs

Appreciative of the effort: Multiple times during his postgame press conference, Coach Mike Tomlin uttered a word that described his feelings following the 20-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium.

That one simple word – appreciative.

And rightfully so.

"Just appreciative of the efforts of the men in that room," said Tomlin. "We were leaking today, we were leaking in a lot of ways in terms of physically, emotionally and so forth. I just appreciate the mettle that the group showed this week in terms of remaining singularly focused in the midst of the storm and putting together a winning performance. Like I said at the beginning of the week, where we are is more than one good day, one good plan, one good winning performance in terms of working our way back to respectability. So, we're appreciative of the day, but we still understand exactly where we are.

"And we aren't running away from it, we're gonna continue to run to it and get better and prepare for our next opportunity."

With four veterans in the secondary inactive on Sunday, three of them starters, it was a young and relatively inexperienced group that was called upon to defend against Bucs quarterback Tom Brady.

And they didn't disappoint.

Brady completed 25 of 40 passes for 243 yards and one touchdown, but the defense was solid on the 'weighty downs', allowing the Bucs to convert just 4 of 14 (28.6%) on third down.

"I can't say enough about the secondary group that we had out there today," said Tomlin. "Man, it was it was a great opportunity for a lot of those guys. First opportunity in some instances, redemption in some instances, guys getting an opportunity to get back in the fold. Guys that hadn't been a part of us, like Josh Jackson, being one. Just can't say enough about what they were able to do collectively.

"It's a challenge when you play Tom Brady. I just thought they did a really good job of letting our disguises work. I didn't have a big menu because we can't have a big menu. We got some young guys and inexperienced guys playing, so whatever we had, we had to dress it up. I thought they did a really good job dressing it up and fighting the fight down in and down out. Hopefully we learn and grow in the right ways through the success in this experience because that's what the journey is about.

"They just had a lot of work in front of them. They knew who was waiting on us in the stadium. And they knew the state we were in. So not a lot of discussions needed to be had. Talk is cheap. We needed a good work week."

One steady factor in the secondary was safety Terrell Edmunds. Edmunds, who was coming off a concussion that forced him to miss the Bills game a week ago, was a key factor for the young unit.

"He had to be a hub of communication," said Tomlin. "He was the only regular back there and I'm just appreciative. Not only that, but he was coming off of missed action himself. I just thought he did a good job keeping the group cool today and communicating in that calm and soothing voice that's needed sometimes when you're in a huddle with some young people."

The defense held strong in the red zone, holding the Bucs to four field goals before scoring late in the fourth quarter.

"I just thought we kept them off balance with some disguises and things of that nature," said Tomlin. "Rush and coverage kind of worked together. I just thought it was a collective. I don't know if it was one individual component of what it is that we did. The guys played hard. They understood what we were trying to do. They dressed it up. Rush and coverage worked together."

It wasn't just on defense where players stepped up. Quarterback Kenny Pickett left the game in the third quarter and is in the concussion protocol. Mitch Trubisky, who started the first four games of the season, stepped in and took over and the offense flowed.

Trubisky completed 9 of 12 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown, a six-yard pass to Chase Claypool. Trubisky also had two key runs on the final drive, a nine-yarder and then a three-yard run for a first down to secure the win.

Tomlin said what Trubisky did was what he expected from the veteran.

"I don't know that it says anything that I didn't already know as I got to know him throughout this process," said Tomlin. "He's been professional and a class act every step of the way. That's why I mentioned it repeatedly when you guys ask me about what's transpiring at the quarterback position. Not only him but Mason Rudolph was engaged and has got good ideas.