From the Press Room: Steelers vs. Browns

Watt a night: Linebacker T.J. Watt etched his name in the Steelers record book after he set the team's all-time sack record when he took down Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watt, who now has 81.5 career sacks, broke the record set by former linebacker James Harrison, who was in attendance at the game.

"I'd be lying to you if I didn't say it was special," said Watt. "Just like anything, it hasn't set in. I don't know if it will until I have time to really sit down and process what just happened tonight.

"But there's so many people along the way that have helped me get to where I am. I can't stand the individual awards of football because there's just -- Deebo himself helped me so much my rookie year. He didn't have to. No one asked him to, but he wanted to help me, and I appreciate him for that.

"So many teammates, coaches, mentors, my brothers. My wife's support. My parents. There's so many people that go into it that it's not myself out there making the plays. I mean, I can't take all the credit."

Watt had another dominant night on a night the team needed it from multiple players. He recovered a fumble after a strip-sack by Alex Highsmith and returned it 16 yards for the game-winning touchdown.

"It will be a fun play to watch on film," said Watt. "We both got wide. Alex just had a phenomenal rush. I was coming off a chip, so I had a little bit of room to see the play process.

"I just saw the ball come out and thankfully I didn't dive on it and I was able to scoop it and score it, and the place went bananas like it did all night. Steelers Nation was absolutely incredible."

Watt hopes it's a sign of things to come from him and Highsmith, who make an incredible one-two punch for the defense.

"Hopefully there's many more to come," said Watt. "I'm just so happy to be able to play with a guy that loves the game so much. And that's not taking anything away from any other guys I played with. Everybody loves the game.

"But it's so cool to see his progression and his hunger. And the guy has so many phenomenal pass-rush moves, and he can defend the run well, that we just feed well off each other.

"We're just happy when the other person makes a play. It's never a slight -- I'm never upset when he makes the sack. I tried to give him the football for the sack fumble because how I saw it I was just in the right place at the right time and scooped it up.

"Alex played phenomenal tonight. I just want to continue to do this with him and this defense."

Watt had four tackles, two for a loss, and batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage.

Watt said there was one thing that helped lead to the win, and he provided his share of it.

"Splash. I mean, I think that's what we talk about is creating splash as a defense," said Watt. "Alex Highsmith played his absolute tail off tonight. Guys inside got incredible pressure. Larry O(gunjobi) had a great game.