From the Press Room: Steelers vs. Browns

Filled with pride: T.J. Watt said it time and time again on Sunday after the win over the Browns.

And it was a feeling felt throughout the Steelers locker room at Acrisure Stadium.

"It's hard to fully understand that we don't have a game this week," said Watt of the upcoming week.

The Steelers were hoping they would spend the upcoming week preparing for a Wild Card game, but that didn't come to fruition and instead they were talking about the growth during the 2022 season instead of preparing to play.

"I think we were starting to play some really good football in all phases," said Watt. "I think on defense we were starting to really get that splash. We were able to stop the run and make teams one-dimensional and able to get after the quarterback.

"It was too little too late this year, but a lot to build on. Very proud of the guys in that locker room. It would have been very easy to fold it in and start to wonder why this is happening to us and pointing fingers and assigning blame, but none of the guys did that.

"Credit to Coach T(omlin), the leadership in the locker room, the guys that we have to be able to, when our backs were against the wall in the record and throughout games this year, to be able to fight back and play for each other."

The Steelers turned their season around after starting off a disappointing 2-6, finishing out strong with a 9-8 record. And even though they capped it with a win over the Browns, the locker room wasn't one where there was celebration or satisfaction.

"Disappointment. It all happens very fast," said Watt of the vibe. "I mean, it's hard to fully understand that we don't have a game this week. I think it will take a little bit of time to kind of understand and come to terms with it because I feel like we were just starting to play some really good football.

"But that's the business. We didn't get it done this year. There's a lot of stuff to build on, and we move on."

And they are building with a team that was young in 2022 but gained experience that will be beneficial as they move forward.

"We were a young team this year," said Watt. "It will be nice to be able to keep a good core group of guys here. Never know who's going to be back, who's not, but very confident with the guys in this locker room. We've been through so many ups and downs throughout the season, and no one gave up.

"We have a good mix of young guys who want to work and old guys who want to show the way, and I think that's very key to what we want to build here as Pittsburgh Steelers.

"I think it's been important all season long, Coach T's brought back alumni, just to show what it means to be a Pittsburgh Steeler.