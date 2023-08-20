From the Press Room: Steelers vs. Bills

"There's a lot to be learned and a lot to be taught at this stage of the journey and we have to do it extremely quickly this week because it's a quick transition. We'll be wheels up here in a short number of days. And again, we expect to play everybody who is available to us, in particular the starters. That is why we preceded in the manner we did tonight."

Running back Jaylen Warren struck early for the black and gold, breaking free for a 62-yard touchdown run to give the Steelers an early 7-0 lead.

"He is built for the game," said Tomlin. "He has a natural base about him. He is tough to get on the ground. He is competitive. He is just a young guy that is working to get better. He brings that every day."

Quarterback Kenny Pickett saw limited playing time once again, completing three of four passes for 43 yards and one touchdown, a 25-yard strike to Pat Freiermuth, putting the Steelers up 14-0.

"I like the fact that we are getting some splash. It's just not a large enough sample size. That is the thing we all battle this time of year. It's a limited sample size. If you are looking to feel good, you can find it. I don't know if I, or we, are looking to feel good. We're just working. We're going to keep it moving and get ready for this next one next week."

Rookie second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. saw his first action after being held out of last week's game. Porter had his first interception, giving the ball to his father, Joey Porter Sr., afterwards.