From the Press Room: Steelers vs. Bengals

A special night: Although it had been a minute, it turns out Mason Rudolph hadn't just been standing around passing the time between starts.

"As hard as it is to sit and watch for two-and-a-half years, you can sorta just go on auto pilot mode or you can try to improve," Rudolph explained tonight at Acrisure Stadium after throwing for 290 yards and two touchdowns in the Steelers' 34-11 thumping of the Bengals. "Say the call, call the play in the huddle, the snap count, simulate what you would do if you were in there.

"When the years go by your football IQ improves. I credit that to our staff and to 'Mike T' (head coach Mike Tomlin). We have great meetings each week in the morning where he kind of gives a synopsis from a defensive perspective.

"I just felt good having the whole week of reps, man. The last time I played I found out 12 hours, 24 hours before. It's nice to build the confidence through the week."

And so Rudolph was admittedly better prepared to face Cincinnati than he had been prior to his most recent previous NFL start, on Nov. 14, 2021 against Detroit.

But that's not to suggest Rudolph didn't have to deal with nerves in advance of dealing with the Bengals' defense.

"I don't think I slept at all, I think it was Monday night before the Tuesday practice," Rudolph acknowledged. "I hadn't taken a full day's reps in a while so you're a little nervous and a little tightly wound.

"But we got off to a good start and I think when you build the confidence through the week and the preparation, Coach Sullivan (quarterbacks coach Mike), the way he took a lot of input from me, sort of things that I like. A lot of the same stuff as (quarterback) Kenny (Pickett) and (quarterback) Mitch (Trubisky) but a few tweaks here and there, (Sullivan) was very open to my input. And I think you just feel confident when you have a good week of practice and you have no regrets about, did I watch enough film? I wanted to have no regrets in that department, that gives you the confidence."

The "good start" Rudolph referenced was an 86-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver George Pickens on the Steelers' second offensive snap. Rudolph took a two-step drop on second-and-4 from the Steelers' 14-yard line, hit Pickens on a slant at the Steelers' 24 and Pickens took it from there.

The two also hooked up for a 66-yard touchdown on a deep sideline pass against single-coverage in the third quarter.

Rudolph completed 17 of his 27 attempts, four to Pickens for 195 yards and two scores on six targets, and wasn't intercepted.

He improved to 6-4-1 as a starter for the Steelers, but not before contemplating whether his 11th NFL start might ultimately be his last.

"Absolutely," Rudolph confirmed. "You never know. You have confidence in yourself as a player but it's kinda thinking, am I gonna jump into the commercial real estate realm next year or am I going to be playing quarterback?

"Absolutely those thoughts come across your head, yeah."

It turned out to be "a special night" for Rudolph, but he stopped short of assessing his performance as worthy of another start on Dec. 31 in Seattle.

"You're asking the wrong person," he said. "You play this game to play, I'd love to play but that's out of my hands.