From the Press Room: Steelers vs. Bengals

Cleaning things up: The last time the offense had the ball it drove 72 yards on nine plays in 2:33 and scored a touchdown on a 1-yard plunge by running back Najee Harris with 45 seconds left in regulation.

It may have turned out to be garbage yardage, to an extent, on the way to a 37-30 loss to the Bengals, but the drive also shined a light on quarterback Kenny Pickett's confidence, even as the Steelers were in the process of falling to 3-7.

"Fine," Pickett replied, when asked about that directly. "Listen, I'm going to sling it until the end and my confidence level has not wavered. I'm extremely competitive and I hate to lose. Doesn't feel good sitting up here after a loss, that's for sure.

"So we got to get things cleaned up and get back on track this next week."

Pickett completed six of seven passes for 77 yards on the march, which began with a 6-yard loss on a sack.

The one incompletion was a deep ball that glanced off the hands of wide receiver George Pickens in the vicinity of the Cincinnati 12-yard line that would otherwise have gone for a 49-yard score.

Pickett ended up 25-for-42 passing for 265 yards, with one touchdown, no interceptions and a passer rating of 85.9.

But most of the damage was done in a first half that saw Pickett go 14-for-19 for 141 yards and the Steelers head to the locker room with a 20-17 lead.

Some adjustments by the Bengals' defense and a lack of execution conspired to limit the Steelers to one scoring drive in the second half, a 4-play, 6-yard effort that ended on a field goal, prior to the last-possession touchdown that cut a 14-point deficit to seven.

"I think it was a little bit of both," Pickett said. "They made adjustments and I don't think we executed. The penalties and not taking advantage of the short fields, those are the two major things I can think of right now that needed to be done and we didn't get done."

The Steelers also gained 71 of their 102 rushing yards in the first two quarters.

"I think the balance between the run and pass, right?" Pickett said regarding what went right until it didn't. "That's what was great for us against the Saints, and I think that was what was really good for us in that first half, having that balance and not relying on one. I think both really worked well together, and I don't think we had both working together well in the second half.