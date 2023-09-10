From the Press Room: Steelers vs. 49ers

Disappointing day: Coach Mike Tomin said it plain and simple following the Steelers 30-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Acrisure Stadium.

"Disappointing day for us," said Tomlin. "Not how we wanted to perform."

Tomlin also gave plenty of credit to the 49ers, who came in with the NFL's reigning top-ranked defense and a slew of weapons on offense.

"You've got to compliment those guys because it unfolded in a manner in which they desired for it to," said Tomlin. "Oftentimes in games like this, the teams that win, the game unfolds more to their personality than the opponent, and no question, the game unfolded in the manner in which we talked about the style of play that they like to play, as far back as I talked to you guys on Tuesday.

"I thought they did a really good job of staying on schedule on offense and being in manageable third downs that allowed them to win enough of those third downs, it'll reduce you in those circumstances where you can't create splash.

"On the other side of the ball, we didn't win enough possession downs to be competitive. You can't start games 0 and 5 on third down and think you're going to have the type of day that you desire. You've got to win the weighty downs.

"It's more than just kind of identifying that component. It was a failure on our part in all areas. We've got to coach better. We've got to play better. We talked about a lot of the things and worked on a lot of the things that unfolded in the way that we didn't want them to, and so we go back to the drawing board.

"We accept responsibility obviously for the outcome. We compliment those guys on the quality of work that they did. We absorb the negativity that comes with how we performed today, and we go back to work. We've got to prepare them better. They've got to play better. That's just the reality of it.

"We got kicked in the teeth today in a lot of ways."

The 49ers got off to a 20-0 start, before the Steelers were able to get the ball in the end zone just before halftime when Kenny Pickett hit Pat Freiermuth for a three-yard touchdown.

But that would be it for the scoring on the day, with the offense going three-and-out time and time again.

"You don't have enough snaps," said Tomlin. "You're going three-and-out. You can talk about run game, but run game issues were not enough snaps because we were three-and-out.

"We've got to win the weighty downs. Everyone has to win the weighty downs. That's just the lifeblood of ball possession, and we didn't do a good enough job today on either side, but particularly how we started offensively. Not good."