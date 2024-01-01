From the Press Room: Steelers at Seahawks

Props to the offense: Cameron Heyward is accustomed to talking about the team's defensive performance after a game, but following the Steelers win over the Seahawks, he was all about giving the offense their props.

"We haven't been our best defense, but to have an offense that was going out there and giving us 30 points, that's a lot to rely on," said Heyward. "I hate to say it gives us more room for error. It's a team game and to have that complementary football where if we give up a score the offense goes down and gets another touchdown. You really do appreciate that."

Heyward has seen the work that quarterback Mason Rudolph has put in all season, even in tough circumstances when he wasn't playing, and is happy to see the veteran quarterback succeed in his opportunity. He also loved the job the offensive line did from start to finish of the game.

"Mason's a seasoned vet," said Heyward. "I know he hasn't played in a while, but he's very calm and collected. That Seattle crowd is second to none. Props to them, but to handle yourself in that environment, go out there and get a win like that, was pretty huge.

"As much as we'll talk about Mason, props to the o-line. The o-line did an amazing job today. Blocking, finishing runs. It was a complete offensive performance. You tip your hat to them."

The win put the Steelers in position to clinch a playoff berth next week, but they will need some help along the way.

Heyward is just happy the opportunity is there.

"Fighting back, nine and seven right now, a chance to qualify for the playoffs," said Heyward. "Whatever cards you're dealt, you deal with it. To have a chance this late in the season to get in the playoffs, that's all we're hoping for. We know we need help. But that help doesn't happen unless we take care of our business.