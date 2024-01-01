From the Press Room: Steelers at Seahawks

All-around effort: The Steelers kept their postseason hopes alive with a 30-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in a game where the offense put up some big numbers.
"We were playing a team that was desperate like we were, and we didn't blink," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "I'm appreciative of that. They're to be congratulated for that.
"I thought the offensive line provided the wave that we rode. We talked all week about trying to conquer the environment and winning the line of scrimmage being a major component of it. They embraced that challenge and I thought they controlled the climate, made third downs, manageable ones, minimized possession downs, minimized the crowd component of it. Just thankful for that.
"A lot of plays made by a lot of people. But that's team football, particularly this time of year as the road gets narrow."
The offense moved the ball efficiently, putting up 468 offensive yards.
Quarterback Mason Rudolph, starting his second consecutive game, completed 18 of 24 passes for 274 yards.
"I thought he did a good job," said Tomlin.
Tomlin wouldn't tip his hand, though, as to who will start at quarterback next week against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
"We'll talk about that next week," said Tomlin. "Right now, we're just appreciative of the victory. We'll give you guys something to buzz about here for the next 24 or so."
The ground game exploded with 202 yards rushing, including Najee Harris carrying the ball 27 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns and Jaylen Warren carrying the ball 13 times for 75 yards and a touchdown.
"I thought he was determined," said Tomlin of Harris. "As was Jaylen. If you are a competitor, you are going to be your best.
"I thought we got appropriate effort from all parties involved and not to minimize it, but it was just a critical time and so if you're a competitor, you're going to be at your best."
Receiver George Pickens had another strong performance, with seven receptions for 131 yards, including another amazing catch that those who watch him have become accustomed to.
"We're used to seeing George make plays like that," said Tomlin.
Props to the offense: Cameron Heyward is accustomed to talking about the team's defensive performance after a game, but following the Steelers win over the Seahawks, he was all about giving the offense their props.
"We haven't been our best defense, but to have an offense that was going out there and giving us 30 points, that's a lot to rely on," said Heyward. "I hate to say it gives us more room for error. It's a team game and to have that complementary football where if we give up a score the offense goes down and gets another touchdown. You really do appreciate that."
Heyward has seen the work that quarterback Mason Rudolph has put in all season, even in tough circumstances when he wasn't playing, and is happy to see the veteran quarterback succeed in his opportunity. He also loved the job the offensive line did from start to finish of the game.
"Mason's a seasoned vet," said Heyward. "I know he hasn't played in a while, but he's very calm and collected. That Seattle crowd is second to none. Props to them, but to handle yourself in that environment, go out there and get a win like that, was pretty huge.
"As much as we'll talk about Mason, props to the o-line. The o-line did an amazing job today. Blocking, finishing runs. It was a complete offensive performance. You tip your hat to them."
The win put the Steelers in position to clinch a playoff berth next week, but they will need some help along the way.
Heyward is just happy the opportunity is there.
"Fighting back, nine and seven right now, a chance to qualify for the playoffs," said Heyward. "Whatever cards you're dealt, you deal with it. To have a chance this late in the season to get in the playoffs, that's all we're hoping for. We know we need help. But that help doesn't happen unless we take care of our business.
"I'm a glass half full type of guy. And we got an opportunity. And it's the guys in the locker room that got it done. Two weeks ago, you can say we were still miles away. So, we'll see what we can do. I believe in the guys in the locker room. I think we have the guys to do it. But we're not going to throw a party if we do get in the playoffs. We feel like we belong, and we just need an extra week to do it."
Showing grit: Running back Najee Harris was named the Steelers Digest Player of the Week for his performance against the Seahawks and it was well deserved.
Harris had 27 carries for 122 yards, a 4.5-yard average, and scored two touchdowns.
Harris said the overall performance of the offense, which put up 468 yards, showed the progress they have made through the season, especially with the impact interim offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner and quarterback coach/play caller Mike Sullivan have had on the offense, scoring 30 points for the second-straight week.
"It shows the progression we have shown, the grit that we have, the resiliency," said Harris. "It just shows a lot about the offense. Like I said earlier (this season), we had a lot of distractions this year and for Coach Sully and Coach Faulk to have a good game plan, execute it and the o-line coming through, that shows you that what type of team that we are.
"We are doing a good job of knowing what we are doing. If we just stick together like we did and really just believe and execute the game plan I think things like this will show up. Really just a good job by the o-line, the receivers, Coach Sully and Coach Faulk just doing what they have to do and establishing the run executing the game plan they provide."
