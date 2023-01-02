From the Press Room: Steelers at Ravens

Game-winner: Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is making last-minute, game-winning drives enough of a habit that he's now able to compare and contrast.

On Christmas Eve it was a 10-play, 76-yard march in 2:09 that beat the Raiders on a 14-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver George Pickens with 46 seconds remaining at Acrisure Stadium.

On Sunday night at M&T Bank Stadium, Pickett directed an 11-play, 80-yard possession in 3:20 that ended with an improvised, 10-yard touchdown pass to running back Najee Harris with 56 seconds to play in what became a 16-13 outlasting of the Ravens.

"It's similar but definitely tougher on the road," Pickett observed. "Communication and you're just kind of a step behind, just because of the noise and dealing with that and not being able to hear each other. But I think we had a great prep all week, the coaches put us this situation a lot with crowd noise at practice.

"All those extra reps, in-game reps and practice reps really came through for us here."

Pickett initially motioned Harris out of the backfield on third-and-8 from the Ravens' 10-yard line with 1:02 left in the fourth quarter.

Harris drifted into the left flat and then headed down the sideline while Pickett was in the process of scrambling left to elude defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul.

Pickett ultimately found Harris over linebacker Roquan Smith, who had his back turned to Pickett while chasing Harris into the end zone.

"It was just kind of extend the play a little bit," Pickett explained. "I wanted to keep my eyes downfield and give one of our guys a shot. We had a real similar play earlier to Najee like that, kind of extending and he was down the left side (in the first quarter).

"We didn't hit it but I'm real happy we got it when it counted."

Pickett called his 28-yard completion to wide receiver Steven Sims to the Ravens' 22 just before the two-minute warning the "biggest play of the drive besides the touchdown."

Sims beat cornerback Kyle Hamilton out of the slot and then "bent" (Pickett's description) a seam route in front of safety Chuck Clark.

"If he didn't bend, it wouldn't have worked out well," Pickett maintained. "That was one of those timing and trust things that he was going to bend in front of that safety and he made a hell of a catch and it was a huge play for us."

Pickett likened the calm and expectation he sensed from the huddle during the drive against the Ravens to what he'd experienced in the same situation against the Raiders.

"It's the same every time," he insisted. "Everyone's gotta do their job and I gotta find a way to get guys the ball and get in the end zone.