From the Press Room: Steelers at Raiders

Bringing pressure: Linebacker T.J. Watt continues to dominate, with another performance that helped the Steelers secure victory.

Watt sacked Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo twice on Sunday night, bringing his season total to six sacks in just three games.

"We knew they were going to do some things early to protect him and I feel like we had a couple good keys to be able to put pressure on him early," said Watt. "And there's still a couple more out there. We wish we would have got more pressure on, but a step in the right direction and a win feels really good."

The defense as a whole accounted for four sacks and brought pressure that forced Garoppolo into some errant passes.

"I say every week we're going to have to go back and look at the film, but anytime they're chipping as much as they were tonight or anytime they weren't chipping, we were trying to make it our best effort to make the pass rush as hot as possible," said Watt. "And I think we did a good job of keeping them under duress tonight. And it helps when we have them in those obvious passing situations where we can pin ears back. And obviously when the guys in the back, they're playing as well as they were tonight, it helps to have that quarterback hold it for just a split second longer."

After giving up a touchdown early, cornerbacks Levi Wallace and Patrick Peterson stepped up big-time. Wallace had two interceptions, including one that sealed the win, and Peterson had one.

Watt liked what he saw from the way they fought back.

"That's what we're about. We're about resiliency," said Watt. "And if you see the wide receivers that we have on our team, they get their plays in practice, too. They get their plays in training camp, and our guys always bounce back. We always appreciate a challenge and I'm proud of those guys, but I'm not surprised because I see it every day."

What else Watt has been seeing is incredible support from Steelers fans, who were out in full force in Las Vegas.