From the Press Room: Steelers at Panthers

No place like home: Linebacker Alex Highsmith, who was born in Wilmington, North Carolina, attended UNC Charlotte and grew up watching the Panthers, had an impressive outing against the team he was once a fan of.

"It's pretty cool," said Highsmith. "I'm just so grateful. It's just cool coming back here. I love the city.

"A lot of people know that I was a Panthers fan growing up, a diehard Panthers fan. It's just cool coming back and being able to play here. It's a feeling I can't describe, so I'm just grateful."

Highsmith had a large group of friends and family on Sunday in Charlotte, something that brought a huge smile to his face.

"It's a lot," said Highsmith of the support he had in the stands. "It's a lot, but I got a lot of family and friends in town so I'm excited to see them."

While family and friends were excited to see Highsmith, Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold and their offense sure wasn't. Highsmith had a sack, four tackles and a forced fumble in the game.

He was part of a defense that completely shut down a powerful Panthers running game, a component of their offense they rely heavily on. The Panthers managed only 21 yards on the ground, something that was a point of emphasis for the defense this week.

"We knew that was an emphasis because we knew the type of running game they had," said Highsmith. "They have really good couple of backs. We knew to win the game we had to do that. The past couple of weeks that wasn't ourselves. I think it started, we had a great week of practice. Honestly, one of our best weeks of practice in a while. I think that's where it started and we really set the game from the first drive, stopping the run and so that's why we were successful, we were able to stop the run."

In addition to stopping, the defense also brought the pressure on Darnold, sacking him four times.

"Just continue to mix up our rush game, not throwing the same things at them," said Highsmith. "I feel like we're able to get them off the spot. When we were able to get them off the spot it caused a lot of helter skelter, so we were to get back there and so that's why we were able to just get to him today."

The defense answered the Panthers' using their big bodies on the offensive line, by putting their own big bodies out there, including rookie DeMarvin Leal.