From the Press Room: Steelers at Falcons

All three phases working: The Steelers stacked back-to-back wins for the first time this season, defeating the Atlanta Falcons, 19-16, at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Coach Mike Tomlin said it took all three phases to pull out the win, one that improved the team's record to 5-7.

"Two road victories in a row. Was much needed trying to find that rhythm and do what good teams do, which is stack winning performance on top of winning performance," said Tomlin. "That's the first time we've done it this year and can't underscore that if you're going to be somebody to be considered and taken seriously, you got to stack wins. Hopefully it's a launching pad for us as we move forward.

"Not perfect today, but I just thought we did what was required, particularly our big boys up front and Najee (Harris). I just thought they controlled the line of scrimmage, minimize negativity because we stayed on schedule.

"I thought our guys collectively did not blink They made the necessary plays down the stretch to secure victory. It's just good to get contributions from all three phase in the weighty moments to secure victory."

Harris finished with 17 carries for 86 yards, playing a strong game after being held out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday, and then being limited on Friday, with an oblique injury. Tomlin said Harris wanted to practice, but he held him out to protect him and save him for a game where he was needed.

"It was more of me holding him back than anything," said Tomlin. "I knew that it was going to be this type of football game We were going to have to ride the wave that he and the men up front provided, it was no secret. We talked openly about it all week. They embrace that challenge and they delivered."

One thing that did concern Tomlin was not being able to get into the end zone enough, with Matthew Wright called upon for four field goals and just one touchdown.