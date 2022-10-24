From the Press Room: Steelers at Dolphins

Lack of splash: Splash plays.

They can easily be a deciding factor in the outcome of a game, and in the Steelers loss to the Dolphins on Sunday night, the lack of splash was costly.

While the Dolphins came up with three interceptions off rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, the Steelers had missed opportunities on four potential interceptions that could have easily had an impact on the final outcome.

"Tough, hard-fought game," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "I have to compliment the Miami Dolphins. They made the necessary plays to secure victory man and really, we didn't. And oftentimes, particularly when it's a defensive battle, the way that game developed it's about who catches their interception opportunities and who doesn't. And that's just kind of the lens in which I see it.

"The Dolphins caught theirs and we didn't catch ours. And that's probably the difference in the game and sometimes when it's a one score game and it's back and forth like that, and defenses are controlling it, defensive splash is ultimately the deciding factor. We didn't give our offense the short field by producing the turnover and they did, and so go back to work.

"Disappointing. But we have another big game coming up here and we'll get focused. We'll assess this, learn from it, put together a plan and ready ourselves for the next one."

The Steelers got into a hole early, down 13-0 at the end of the first quarter. The defense adjusted, holding the Dolphins to only a field goal the remainder of the game.

"Starts don't define games," said Tomlin. "We gave them the ball first and they went down and scored, but there was a lot of ball left. I didn't feel like it was out of control at any juncture, to be quite honest with you."

Despite being able to stop them after the quick start, it was the lack of splash plays that hurt.