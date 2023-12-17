From the Press Room: Steelers at Colts

No answers yet: Linebacker T.J. Watt wishes he had the answer to how to fix what is ailing the Steelers right now after they dropped their third straight game.

But Watt, who had two sacks against the Colts, just doesn't right now.

"If I had that answer, I would be able to tell you right now, but I think it's a combination of a lot of things," said Watt. "And that's what we need to figure out and solve as quick as possible moving forward because we have a game in a week.

"I think once I clear my head from this game, and take a moment to think about it, I think I'll have a little bit more clear of an answer."

The Steelers weren't able to stop the Colts ground game as they put up 170 yards on the ground, including running the ball continuously in the fourth quarter.

"They just continued to smash the run and we weren't able to stop it," said Watt. "They were able to continue to dictate what they wanted to do. And when you're not able to stop something, they're going to continue to do it. And that's what you saw."

Watt knew the importance of Saturday's game in the overall playoff picture, but said the team didn't rise to the challenge that was in front of them.

"I told you guys two days ago, every game is a huge game late in the season like this," said Watt. "It's the NFL. It doesn't matter if a team has two wins, three wins, or seven or eight wins. Every week is tough. Every week has its own challenges.

"And it's our job to rise up to the challenges and we didn't do that today."

One challenge the team faced once again was injuries. While they went into the game healthy on defense, they saw their secondary depleted when safety Damontae Kazee was ejected, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick left the game with a knee injury, and fellow safety Trenton Thompson left the game with a stinger, although he was able to return.

Watt didn't blame the injuries, understanding everyone has to step up when called upon.

"When you're in the thick of the game, you don't have time to really think about all that stuff," said Watt. "It's hard to sit there and be like, 'Oh, who's in the game?'

"You just have to keep going. Guys are in the meetings. We're all paid to play football. We all see the hard work that we put in day in and day out.