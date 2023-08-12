From the Press Room: Steelers at Bucs

Seeing what he wanted to see: Quarterback Kenny Pickett saw action in only one series in the 27-17 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the preseason opener, but that is all Coach Mike Tomlin needed to see out of his starter.

Pickett looked strong and was in sync with his receivers, completing six of seven passes for 70 yards, which included a 33-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens.

"I thought we saw some things we wanted to see tonight," said Tomlin. "The first unit offense, Kenny spread the ball around. Kept himself clean. Moved the group. We were able to check that box and get them a quality rep in the process."

It wasn't just about numbers and on-field play, though. For Tomlin, it was about the overall experience of the first preseason games for young players, getting them accustomed to what the routine is, from time at the hotel to time on the field.

"Things that they did at the hotel. The procedural things they did leading up to play," said Tomlin. "They're young guys, but they have some experience now. We asked them to maybe step outside of themselves in the lead up to performance and get a feel for the group. What does the process of the group's preparation looks like.

"Enjoyed that. I think it teed up the performance you saw."

Tomlin liked the play of some of his younger players, including receiver Calvin Austin III, who pulled in a 67-yard touchdown pass from Mason Rudolph, and Anthony McFarland, who had a 14-yard touchdown run.

He also liked the play of rookie linebacker Nick Herbig, who had two sacks, and defensive lineman Keeanu Benton.

"They were young guys who I thought stood out," said Tomlin. "But there is a lot of teaching and learning that needs to happen based on the result of what just happened. I think it's reasonable to expect us to be significantly better next week. This experience of having been in a stadium and an environment like this, if we don't use it for a catalyst to work next week and get better, then shame on us. I am excited about that."

Another young player Tomlin liked what he saw from was first-round draft pick Broderick Jones.