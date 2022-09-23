From the Press Room: Steelers at Browns

Just gotta get better: Quarterback Mitch Trubisky assessed Browns 29, Steelers 17 as a job half down.

"We just gotta be better in the second half," Trubisky lamented. "I thought the first half we did pretty good. We're getting there, it's just not where it needs to be in order to get a victory.

"I thought in the first half we made some steps in the right direction, second half just wasn't good enough."

Trubisky connected on 20 of 32 passes for 207 yards, didn't throw for a touchdown or an interception and finished with a passer rating of 81.1.

He was 9-for-13 for 109 yards in the first half, which ended with the Steelers leading, 14-13.

"We had some crucial plays in the second half that, if we get those plays it might have been a different story and we just didn't hit on them," Trubisky continued. "There's a few more details in there that we'll have to go back and watch on the film but that's kinda what it felt like in the second half, just those plays we need to hit, we just didn't."

Trubisky also carried twice for 7 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown run, on read-option keepers.

"I was reading the (defensive) end and pulled it," he said. "The O-line did a great job with their blocks, (tight end) Pat (Freiermuth) made a great block and got in the end zone.

"Look to do more of that stuff going forward."

Trubisky also said he's feeling more comfortable with each successive start after spending last season as the backup in Buffalo.