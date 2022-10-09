From the Press Room: Steelers at Bills

Getting smashed: When you lose, 38-3, there is no sugarcoating it, and Coach Mike Tomlin didn't when he spoke following the loss to the Bills.

"We just got smashed today," said Tomlin.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen put up 424 yards, with four touchdowns, while the Bills defense didn't allow the Steelers offense to get anything going.

"They're a good football team," said Tomlin. "It's nothing mystical about it. They did similar things to Tennessee. We know it's capable of happening. I'm just disappointed that we didn't coach well enough, or play well enough, to prevent it from happening today. And that's just the reality of it. So, we got to absorb the position that we're in and what transpired today."

Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward referred to the loss as a 'dark day,' but Tomlin knows the players in the locker room can do better and will do better moving forward.

"We got to know that there's going to be better days," said Tomlin. "Not to provide or to seek comfort. Knowing that there's better days is going to be born out of our commitment to making sure that there are better days. That's what I talked to the team about. But where we are today, not good. We understand it as professionals. We own it."

When asked if he is willing to make other changes in the starting lineup, including on defense, Tomlin was definitive in his answer.

"Absolutely, man," said Tomlin. "You play like we played today, you gotta be open to doing whatever's required to change the outcome of these games. And so that's a given. I don't think anybody's going to be surprised by our willingness to turn over whatever stone and change the outcome of games like transpired today. That's just appropriate."

Tomlin was asked further if the changes could impact the coaching staff as well.

"Like I said, I think everyone understands where we are and what transpired today and that it is not cool," said Tomlin. "And so, you can draw whatever conclusions you want to draw from it. That's just the realities of our business at this level."

Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett made his first NFL start, completing 34 of 52 passes for 327 yards and an interception. While many wanted Tomlin to evaluate his quarterback's play, postgame wasn't the time.

"I thought he was highly competitive," said Tomlin. "But I'm not dissecting it in this way as I stand here right now. We got smashed and that's the only perspective that I have. I understand the nature of your question. It's his first start and so you got to write a story, etc. But football is the ultimate team game. That's why we all love it so much. That's why we all respect it so much. And we got smashed as a collective today. So, I don't have a lot of individual analysis to do."

Things won't get any easier this week with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming to Acrisure Stadium this week.

"The first thing to do is to watch the tape and to assess what transpired and learn and grow from it and then plot a course for our next opportunity," said Tomlin. "We repeat a similar process week in and week out because we just believe in that approach to what it is that we do. The challenges keep coming in the NFL, so you better be systematic and rhythmic in terms of how you deal with it.