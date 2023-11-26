From the Press Room: Steelers at Bengals

AFC North football: The Steelers turned up the heat in the AFC North, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, 16-10, to improve to 7-4 on the season, with a 3-1 division record.

It might not have been perfect, but it got the job done and keeps the Steelers near the top of the division.

"Excited about gaining victory. Wasn't an easy day, but they hung together, and they fought," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "I thought field positioning was a component of the first half. I thought we gave up a kickoff return to midfield. We had two touchbacks on punt circumstances when we had a chance to put them on a long field. We had some penalties in the punt return game. So, the field positioning component probably made it a little bit more uncomfortable than it should have been.

"Thought maybe Diontae (Johnson) scored on that one and then we fumbled a few plays later. We've got to take care of the football. Lost points there. So, I don't know that the score was reflective of how we were operating. But that's football. That's how things go.

"We did what we needed to do to win the game and I'm appreciative of the efforts. AFC North football, road venue. I'm just appreciative of the win today and the efforts that produced it."

The offense came to life under the guidance of interim offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan, who handled the play-calling. The Johnson play Tomlin was referring to was what could have been a touchdown, but he was ruled to not have possession and no replay was shown in the stadium for the Steelers to challenge the call.

"I thought we spread the ball around," said Tomlin. "I thought we changed up things schematically and did different things, launch points. I thought we attacked down the field early when they were in split safeties, and we weren't going to let them sit in that comfortably all day. We did what we needed to do."

The offense put up over 400 yards for the first time in 59 games, with tight end Pat Freiermuth pulling in nine receptions for a career-high 120 yards. Tomlin said coverage was a component in Freiermuth getting the ball so much.

"Sometimes coverage dictates that but obviously, Freiermuth's first week back was last week, he was out an extended period of time," said Tomlin. "It's probably more of a reflection of him getting back on things and Kenny (Pickett) getting back on things with him."

Defensively the Steelers completely shut down the Bengals running game, allowing Joe Mixon just 16 yards on eight carries. Quarterback Jake Browning, making his first NFL start, completed 19 passes for 227 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

"That's what we aspire to do," said Tomlin. "When the opponent is playing with a young quarterback, really puts the emphasis on the run game. That's two weeks in a row where we did a nice job versus the run when people were probably really committed to it and so I'm appreciative of that."

First-year safety Trenton Thompson, who was signed off the practice squad this week with mounting injuries, intercepted Browning and the Steelers offense was able to convert it into the team's only touchdown, a five-yard run by Najee Harris.