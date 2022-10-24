Freiermuth is Digest Player of the Week

PAT FREIERMUTH

Tight End

In just his second NFL season, Pat Freiermuth has cast himself as one of the Steelers' most reliable receivers, and on Sunday night against the Dolphins he lived up to that billing. In that 16-10 loss to the Dolphins that dropped the Steelers record to 2-5, Freiermuth led the team with eight catches, and he led the team with 75 receiving yards, and in a game where the offense would produce only two plays of 20-plus yards, his 21-yard reception was one of them.