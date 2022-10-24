Player of the Week

Freiermuth is Digest Player of the Week

Oct 24, 2022 at 12:08 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

PAT FREIERMUTH
Tight End
In just his second NFL season, Pat Freiermuth has cast himself as one of the Steelers' most reliable receivers, and on Sunday night against the Dolphins he lived up to that billing. In that 16-10 loss to the Dolphins that dropped the Steelers record to 2-5, Freiermuth led the team with eight catches, and he led the team with 75 receiving yards, and in a game where the offense would produce only two plays of 20-plus yards, his 21-yard reception was one of them.

Freiermuth is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Terrell Edmunds, who had five tackles and two passes defensed as part of the secondary that did a respectable job in keeping a lid on Miami's two lightning-fast receivers – Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle; George Pickens, who caught 6 passes for 61 yards and a 7-yard touchdown that will make the rounds on the highlights shows; Devin Bush, who had 6 tackles, including 1 tackle for loss, plus a pass defensed; and Myles Jack, who led the team with 10 tackles.

