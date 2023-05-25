Free agency: How Markus Golden fits with Steelers

With starters T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith in place, Golden comes in as the immediate third linebacker, a role with which he is suited to play at this point in his career.

The Steelers were forced to play seven games without the services of Watt last season due to injury and were looking for an upgrade behind him and Highsmith.

Golden is clearly that.

It also lessens the need for the team to force rookie Nick Herbig, a fourth-round draft pick, into a more prominent role and perhaps opens the door for Herbig to see some time at inside linebacker, as well.

He'll provide a veteran option behind Watt and Highsmith who can easily step in and play as a starter or provide 15 to 20 quality snaps per game, if needed.